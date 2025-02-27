Shedeur Sanders raises eyebrows with his backpack hanging NFL hats on way to to 2025 Combine

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, he decided not to participate in the workouts on Day 1. Instead, Shedeur focused on meeting with several NFL teams, their head coaches and GMs, and building a rapport with them.

On social media, a video of Shedeur Sanders is going viral amidst the ongoing Scouting Combine. In the video, the quarterback is walking on the streets of Indianapolis, making his way to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Combine. He was seen taking photos with fans.

But what stood out the most in this video was the backpack he had on him. The Colorado quarterback's backpack was accessorized with caps of different NFL teams. This included the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings and several others hanging off his backpack.

You can check out the video down below:

This video led to fans and experts coming up with hypothetical theories about his future in the NFL. However, the Vikings and the New Orleans Saints are unlikely to invest in a quarterback as they already have J.J. McCarthy and Derek Carr as their starting quarterbacks.

The only logical team cap Shedeur had was that of the Cleveland Browns. They have the second overall pick in this year's draft and are in dire need of a consistent quarterback. Their experiment with Deshaun Watson failed big time after suffering from an Achilles injury during the 2024 season.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top-three pick this year in April. Thus, it is not out of the question that the Cleveland Browns might invest their draft pick in potentially acquiring a future franchise quarterback.

Rich Eisen shares his perspective on Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward opting out of throwing at the Scouting Combine

Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are projected as the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. And both of them decided not to participate in the combine.

According to analyst Rich Eisen, this was positive news for other quarterbacks in the draft. This is because this will help the spotlight be on other potential talents like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

"This is great news for Jaxson Dart," Eisen said on his show. "Amazing news for Jalen Milroe, your guy Kyle McCord. Great news for them because we will be talking about these guys non-stop, all day on the Saturday coming up on NFL Network." (TS- 5:20 onwards)

Shedeur Sanders has seen his draft stock fall over the past couple of days. It will be interesting to see if he slips away from being a projected first-overall pick to the Titans to potentially being drafted in the top 10 of the first round.

