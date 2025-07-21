Shedeur Sanders reacts after ex-Colorado star Will Sheppard signs with Packers ahead of 2025 NFL training camp

Former Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard is getting another shot at the NFL, signing with the Green Bay Packers just before their 2025 training camp on Wednesday. The news, first reported on Monday by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, came after Sheppard went undrafted and was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a failed physical.His old Buffaloes teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders (now with the Cleveland Browns), reacted by tweeting:“🔥”After being released by the Bucs, Sheppard kept working and trying out for teams. That hard work has now paid off with a new opportunity in Green Bay.The 6-foot-2, 203 lbs wide receiver ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical leap on Colorado's pro day. He’s known for making tough catches and being a strong red-zone target. In his one year in Boulder, he caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns, playing in a fast-paced offense with Shedeur Sanders.Before that, Sheppard played four seasons at Vanderbilt, finishing his college career with 200 catches, 2,688 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was especially good at forcing missed tackles and making catches in tight coverage.“I started playing around 8 or 9,” Sheppard told The Vanderbilt Hustler on Sept. 2023 while with the Commodores. “After my first year playing left tackle and defensive end, it just started to take off, and I started to fall in love with it.”Deion Sanders on Will Sheppard’s potentialAt Colorado’s pro day on April 4, coach Deion Sanders praised Will Sheppard.“This kid can play this game,” Sanders said. “I talked to a lot of the scouts earlier about how fond I am of his game and his consistency thereof. He’s a big-time receiver. A 50-50 ball, he’s going to get that more times than not. And I just love his character and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the practice field, day in and day out. He’s a tremendous asset.”The Packers have a crowded wide receiver group with players like Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. But Will Sheppard could get a spot on the team or practice squad if he keeps performing. His special teams experience and red-zone skills give him extra value.