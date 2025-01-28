Shedeur Sanders reacts as Montana State star steals the show at the Shrine Bowl practices

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is at the East-West Shrine Bowl to participate in the postseason all-star game. Despite already being projected to be one of the top five picks in the upcoming draft, Sanders originally accepted the invite to participate but has since stated that he will not be participating in the practices. However, Shedeur reacted as Montana State offensive tackle Marcus Wehr stole the show at the event.

While he is not practicing, that does not mean he is not there to support other players., including His brother Shilo Sanders. As a result, he had the opportunity to watch some of the other players practice. One player who stood out during practices on Monday was Wehr. Footage of Wehr performing excellently was posted on X by NFL Draft Files. A scout praised him for his hand placement and smooth footwork.

"Marcus Wehr is my favorite day 3 lineman in the draft. He’s been awesome at the Shrine Bowl—his hand placement and smooth footwork stand out in 1v1s. Former FCS All-American at RT. At 6’3” 300lbs, he’s a fluid athlete with immense upside as an NFL guard."

Shedeur Sanders responded to this on X with the fire emoji.

Why is Shedeur Sanders no longer participating in the Shrine Bowl?

Shedeur Sanders decided that he is not going to participate in the Shrine Bowl. He is still attending the event so that he can do interviews and speak with NFL teams. However, he will not be playing in the game or participating in practices. He made this decision because reportedly all three teams drafting in the top three of the draft (Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants) asked him not to play.

Sanders listened to the NFL teams and is not playing. However, he is still at the event so he can speak with teams. He spoke about this in an interview on Saturday.

"I came here for a purpose, and for a reason — to meet with the teams so they can understand me, and know me. All the conversations have been positive. Everything has been good. They are surprised when they are finally able to meet me, and it's not what the media portrays it to be. I am a smiling guy, and I'm always happy."

All three of the top three teams in the draft could potentially be interested in drafting a quarterback. Sanders is viewed as a top-two QB in the draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

