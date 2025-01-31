Shedeur Sanders sends a message of "patience" before NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is seen by many as the best available and could be the number one pick, currently held by the Cleveland Browns.

On Friday, Shedeur posted a message on patience on social media.

"Anything good in life you have to understand patience."

This quote may have numerous interpretations, all of which could give us a better understanding of the draft process and timeline of Shedeur Sanders in the coming weeks.

Firstly, fans have not seen Sanders play since his less-than-stellar showing in the Buffaloes' Alamo Bowl defeat to the BYU Cougars in late December. Since then, Sanders has been invited to the Shrine Bowl (but did not play) and was not invited to the Senior Bowl this weekend. The patience he could be referring to may involve fans waiting to see him throw a ball again, something a potential number one pick should be doing a lot of. However, the patience may also refer to the fan bases of the teams looking to draft him in April.

The Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants currently hold the top three picks and all have their reasons to take Shedeur in the first round. These teams' fan bases have endured a few tough years, but if they exercise some patience, Shedeur could bring them the victories they've been longing for.

Has Shedeur Sanders confirmed that he will be a New York Giant?

Shedeur Sanders himself dropped another hint on which team might draft him in April. On Thursday, Sanders spoke to NFL Media in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where he said the following:

"Being in this stadium is definitely fun. I know I'll play here very soon against the Cowboys. But ... it's definitely a dream come true, being able to be at this bowl game, watching my brothers out there, watching my teammates out there, being a part of this whole thing that's going on."

This further suggests that the New York Giants might be the team to draft Sanders in a couple of months. Sanders has repeatedly been linked with the Giants, who are in desperate need of a new starting quarterback.

Additionally, Shedeur has met again with Giants GM Joe Schoen, which might imply that their relationship is getting stronger.

However, it should be noted that Shedeur Sanders is meeting with many NFL teams, and there are almost daily rumors and quotes linking him with various teams.

