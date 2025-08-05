"Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail" - Ex-Heisman Trophy winner slams Browns as Coach Prime's son lands 4th in QB depth chart

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III spoke out on Shedeur Sanders’ fall down the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth chart. Sanders, who surprisingly waited till the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to get picked, seems to be struggling early into his NFL career.

Commenting on his recent slip to No. 4 on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, Griffin wrote on X on Monday:

“Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail in Cleveland. But God’s got him showing out even with limited reps.”

Sanders’ long wait at the draft was the first sign of the struggles to come for the former Colorado quarterback. Second was the fact that he was the Browns’ second quarterback pick at the draft. This sent a message that he'll have to fight for his spot.

A projected first-round pick, Sanders’ fall at the draft was shocking as well as disappointing for fans. His reality now at Cleveland is raising a lot of concerns, with supporters like Griffin lending their voice. According to the team's unofficial depth chart, he is last in priority behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Notwithstanding Sanders’ perceived struggles, Browns have much deeper problems in their offense. With a receiving corp stretched thin, any quarterback starting for the Browns already has a difficult job.

Shedeur Sanders expresses confidence in his ability

Amid his difficult start to life at Cleveland and recent slip in the depth chart, Shedeur Sanders has reassured fans of his ability to deliver. Answering a question at a recent press conference about what he can offer in a game but is unable to show during practice, he said:

“Have you watched me in college. I’m still the same guy, nothing happened to me.”

Sanders’ response is a much-needed show of confidence at a time like this. But more than that, it is a reminder to doubters of what he has achieved as a football player.

Sanders had a successful college career spanning stints at Jackson State and Colorado. Coached by none other than his legendary dad, Deion Sanders, he led Colorado's turnaround from 2023 to 2024. He helped the Buffs to a 4-8 finish in 2023 with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He rushed for four additional touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders won the John Unitas Golden Arm Award in his final college season after leading the Buffs to a 9-4 finish. He passed for 4,134 and 37 touchdowns, also earning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award.

