Shedeur Sanders set to join Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed for an NFL Flag Football match on Saturday

Shedeur Sanders is set to participate in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game, an event hosted by the NFL in collaboration with YouTube’s Creator. Scheduled for the day before the Super Bowl, it will bring together top creators and athletes for a showcase of skill and entertainment.

The game will feature an exciting lineup, with high-profile YouTubers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat leading the two squads. The roster also includes music artists such as Latto, Teyana Taylor, Quavo and Sexyy Red, along with retired NFL legends Michael Vick and Cam Newton.

Other notable athletes are also expected to join the event, making it a star-studded showcase ahead of the Super Bowl. The invitation and participation of Shedeur Sanders in the game is a testament to his growing influence in the football world ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

An avenue to increase flag football’s accessibility

Though a variant of traditional football, flag football is still a growing sport in the United States. The NFL is leveraging the event to highlight flag football’s accessibility and excitement, particularly as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

The involvement of YouTube in the showcase event further reinforces the league’s commitment to engaging younger audiences and seamlessly merging sports with pop culture. This effort is bolstered by its exclusive partnership with the league for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Malik Nabers analyzes Shedeur Sanders ahead of the draft

Malik Nabers could have Shedeur Sanders as his teammate in the near future. With the New York Giants poised to draft the quarterback, the wide receiver shared his thoughts about him during a Super Bowl radio show appearance.

“I've been watching him a long time," Nabers said on "Airing It Out" with Amber Theoharis and Patrick Peterson. "He has another crazy arm talent. He gives his guys that opportunity to go make plays.”

“He's not scared. He wants to win, and he's a leader from what I heard in that locker room. He's a great leader, so I don't have anything bad to say about both of them. They're pretty good. I see them competing against each other when I see the clips of them, and they want to be the best.”

Sanders is projected as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Giants are currently the favorite to draft him with their third pick. Nonetheless, a host of other teams are eyeing him ahead of the event in April.

