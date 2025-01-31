Shedeur Sanders shares Coach Prime’s expectations from him amid reports of him going 1st round in the 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders says his dad Deion Sanders never put pressure on him to make the NFL. Multiple outlets, including ESPN, expect Sanders to be drafted inside the first 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although he's expected to be a first-round pick, Shedeur said his goal was to always be the best he can be, which is always what his dad wanted out of him.

"Dad's expectation of me was just to be the best I could be," Shedeur said at 8:24. "That was Dad's expectation of me. After that, it just fell into place. Of course, that was always my dreams and aspiration, but it just happened that way. I wanted to be the best out there, the best quarterback."

Sanders is the fourth-best prospect and top quarterback ahead of the NFL Draft in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest rankings.

At Colorado in 2024, Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders hints at being drafted by the Giants

Shedeur Sanders hinted at him being selected by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Sanders took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys while seemingly hinting at being a Giant.

"Being in this stadium is definitely fun," Sanders said, via 247Sports. "I know I'll play here very soon against the Cowboys. But no, it's definitely a dream come true being able to be at this bowl game, watching my brothers out there, watching my teammates out there. Being a part of this whole thing. I'm just thankful."

Sanders, meanwhile, says he has a good relationship with the Giants.

"It was very exciting, and we have a great relationship," Sanders said of meeting with the Giants last week. "They definitely showed up plenty of times even to practice. Just seeing the logos and seeing the scouts, it's very exciting."

New York has the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would possibly put them in a position to select the Colorado quarterback.

