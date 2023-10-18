Despite coming from different mothers, the bond between Deion Sanders' children is beyond description. They are spending a lot of time together and have been strong support for one another in personal endeavors.

The bond between them has been even more obvious this year after their father took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime and his family have been in the spotlight since then and fans across the United States have noticed their superb connection.

In a recent Instagram story made by Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado quarterback shared a video of his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., dozing off on a private flight. The epic short video came out hilarious to many fans and generated a lot of reactions on the social network.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media activities

More than ever, Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media has been active this season. The YouTube channel has done a lot of good work this season in giving behind-the-scene insight to Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes team. They've been the first to break some news.

Notably, Deion Jr. has been around Boulder throughout the course of this season. He has also traveled with the team on road games both in conference and non-conference plays. Well Off Media is expected to capitalize on the attention on Colorado for its growth in the coming years.

Shedeur Sanders continues to have a noteworthy season

Despite the recent poor form of Colorado, Shedeur Sanders has been able to bring out some impressive performances. He played a crucial role in the Buffaloes' brilliant start to the season and will be vital to their goal of achieving a winning season.

Sanders currently leads the nation in passing yards having thrown for 2,420 yards in seven games. He has attempted a total of 303 passes and completed 219, marking an incredible 72% completion. Notably, the quarterback has also thrown 21 passing touchdowns this season.

He seems to have exited the Heisman Trophy conversation due to the recent poor form of the Colorado Buffaloes. However, Sanders remains one of the top quarterbacks in college football and a potential top pick in the upcoming draft. It is to be seen if he decides to enter the draft in 2024.