Shedeur Sanders' stock takes a nosedive in NFL analyst's updated 2025 mock draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been projected as a top-10 pick in some mock drafts. However, there is also a possibility he could fall into the second round.

Ad

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic released a mock draft Monday, and Sanders’ placement was eye-catching: the New York Jets trade up to select him at No. 28 overall.

"It's absolutely possible Sanders falls into the second round — his situation feels incredibly similar to what we saw with Will Levis back in 2023," Baumgardner wrote. "Teams did not see Levis as a top-15 player, and most didn't see him as a first-rounder. It only takes one team, of course.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sanders is likely this draft's best QB after Cam Ward, although the gap between the two is wider than many thought it'd be when the season ended. This scenario, with a team jumping back into the end of Round 1, could be how it plays out."

Buzz surounding Shedeur Sanders' draft prospects grows louder as NFL draft approaches

On a recent episode of "The Right Time with Bomani Jones," Wave Sports + Entertainment’s Bomani Jones also suggested that Sanders' draft stock could plummet on draft night. He compared the situation to Geno Smith’s slide in the 2013 draft.

Ad

If Sanders has a career like Smith’s, it wouldn’t be the worst outcome. Smith didn’t emerge as a legitimate starter until his fourth NFL stop in Seattle, but he became a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks. Last week, he was traded to Las Vegas to take over Pete Carroll’s offense.

Shedeur Sanders did not participate in any college all-star games following the season and chose not to throw at the NFL scouting combine. However, he did speak at the event, and a quarterbacks coach from an undisclosed team reportedly took issue with his demeanor.

All eyes will be on Sanders next month as he waits to find his professional home. The youngest of Deion Sanders’ three sons will hope he doesn’t have to wait long to hear his name called.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback