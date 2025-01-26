Shedeur Sanders' successor drops a 4-word message on being back at Colorado's training facility

With Shedeur Sanders set to enter the NFL as April’s draft rapidly approaches, the Colorado Buffaloes will turn their focus to a talented tandem of quarterbacks, both qualified to lead their offense in 2025.

Colorado rebuilt its quarterback room quickly this offseason, adding five-star quarterback Julian Lewis to its 2025 recruiting class, along with former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter.

Lewis was widely expected to take over the job from Sanders after flipping his commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado in November, until the Buffaloes added Salter from the transfer portal in December. Still, Lewis won’t go down without a fight in the offseason.

On Saturday, Julian Lewis shared a clip from his workout on X (formerly Twitter), penning a four-word caption for his post.

"Grateful to be back," Lewis captioned his tweet.

Lewis reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class to the 2025 class, forgoing his senior season at Carrollton High School in Georgia. He finished a storied high school career with over 10,000 passing yards in just three seasons and was named MaxPreps Player of the Year twice and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023.

In his final high school campaign, Lewis completed 75.6% of his passes for 3,798 yards and 48 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders meets with New York Giants head coach, GM

For Shedeur Sanders, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner is set to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the NFL Draft. Sanders is a first-round lock in April and is widely projected to come off the board in the top five picks.

On Friday, Shrine Bowl participants concluded the first day of practice for the event, with NFL scouts, coaches and general managers in attendance. Among those teams were the quarterback-needy New York Giants.

After practice, a video emerged of Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen catching up with Shedeur Sanders in a lengthy conversation with the Colorado quarterback.

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the draft and are nearly guaranteed to target a quarterback, whether it be Sanders or Miami quarterback Cam Ward. New York released its former No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Daniel Jones, after six seasons.

