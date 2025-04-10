Shedeur Sanders has touched down in Pittsburgh, leaving NFL world divided: “send his a** back to Colorado” “the QB”

Shedeur Sanders has landed in Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders is one of the more polarizing figures heading into the draft. He could go as early as the top-five, while some think he could slide down the back-half of the first round, where the Steelers select 21st overall.

Ahead of the draft, Sanders is in Pittsburgh visiting the Steelers, yet many football fans are torn on how he will do in the league.

"Send his ass back to Colorado rn," a fan wrote.

"The QB," a fan wrote.

Many fans are torn on whether Sanders will be a legit star in the NFL or if he will be a bust.

"That's great news! Glad to hear Shedeur Sanders made it to Pittsburgh," a fan wrote.

"All this just for him to be picked before 21," a fan added.

Sanders was a star player at Colorado, but his attitude has reportedly been a major question mark.

"can't believe I'd rather have this clown at qb than aaron rodgers but here we are," a fan wrote.

"Steelers trade up for him they gone be nice," a fan added.

In Colorado, Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders is confident he can be a franchise-changing QB in the NFL

Although many people are torn on Shedeur Sanders, he is confident he will be a star quarterback in the NFL.

Sanders has plenty of confidence that he won't just be a star but will be a franchise-changing QB.

At the NFL combine on Feb. 28, Sanders said,

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders did help turn around Jackson State and Colorado to turn them into contenders. But, that was at the college level and many scouts and fans don't think he will be able to do it in the NFL.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

