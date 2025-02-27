"Shedeur Sanders is so tough": Pat McAfee makes eye-catching remarks about Coach Prime's son

Shedeur Sanders continues to be the talk of the town amidst the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine. The Colorado quarterback is one of the four players from Coach Prime's team invited to Indianapolis this year. However, he decided not to participate in the workout and instead utilized this time to build a relationship with NFL teams through meetings and interviews.

Ad

On Wednesday, Pat McAfee traveled to Indianapolis to host his eponymous show on YouTube amidst the ongoing Combine. He invited NFL insider Adam Schefter as a guest to discuss Shedeur Sanders' draft stock and his decision to not participate in the event.

Pat McAfee made some eye-catching remarks about Shedeur Sanders' toughness and resilience during his conversation with Adam Schefter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shedeur, I think the thing that doesn't get talked about Shedeur is how tough he is," McAfee said. "Shedeur's so tough. Shedeur got sacked more than any other quarterback in the history of football, maybe. And he got up every single time."

Ad

Trending

"So he has the watches and the flash and everything like that. But he does not, like, it's not like he's a prima donna or soft. Like it's completely opposite almost. He feels like he has to go a complete opposite direction because of who he is and the life that he has lived.....And he's got Tom Brady as a mentor since high school."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Colorado Buffaloes' O-line was not the best on the field in the past two seasons. During his debut campaign, Shedeur was sacked a total of 52 times on the gridiron. Coach Prime revamped the O-line for their 2024 campaign in the Big 12.

While it did provide better protection, the quarterback was still sacked a total of 42 times. Despite taking so many hits, Shedeur was not injured throughout his time in Boulder and started in every single game for the Buffs.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders reveals reason why he decided to skip the NFL Scouting Combine

On Tuesday's episode of his eponymous show, the Colorado quarterback finally shed light on his decision to skip working out at the 2025 Scouting Combine.

Shedeur Sanders stated that he wanted to prioritize interviews with teams so that they could decide on whether he was a good fit for their franchise as a potential future star.

Ad

"Was a lot to go into that decision, not throwing," Shedeur said. "Like I'm on a strict program. And I wanted to focus more on interviews and getting to meet these coaches and GMs and everybody. And them having any questions for me being there."

"So it was just like a focus thing. Like I want them to be able to focus on you know, just having conversation and being able to talk, being able to see if we see eye to eye, if they, you know, even like me overall as a person.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders is planning to throw during Colorado's Pro Day. Thus scouts who want to see him in action will have to travel to Boulder for an assessment of the quarterback ahead of the draft in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place