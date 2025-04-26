"Shedeur Sanders is an undraftable free agent": Former Jets scout drops his verdict after Saints, Raiders pass on Coach Prime's son in round 2

Shedeur Sanders surprisingly missed out on the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night. The former Colorado quarterback was at a point during the draft process projected as the first-overall pick, and subsequently, he was viewed as a top-three pick in the draft.
Despite the massive fall in his draft stock late in the process following the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, Deion Sanders' son was anticipated as a locked-in first-round pick in Green Bay. However, after falling out of the first round, the second round is also not looking good for the quarterback.
Veteran journalist Skip Bayless gave an update on the latest insider projection of Shedeur Sanders on social media.
“Now Adam Schefter is saying Shedeur could go as low as 83rd to Pittsburgh. HE SHOULD’VE GONE 1ST TO TENNESSEE,” Bayless wrote on X.
This ignited a reaction from former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly. The ex-NFL scout, who now works as a private draft analyst, has been critical of Shedeur since he arrived at Colorado. He has often cited issues around the quarterback’s attitude on the field.
“Shedeur Sanders is an undraftable free agent value —,” Kelly replied to Bayless' post.
There’s been a lot of talk around the decision of many teams to leave Sanders on the board. The quarterback had two impressive years at Colorado, which was anticipated to make him a top pick. However, issues beyond talent level have left him lying on the board later than expected.
Daniel Kelly once listed a series of red flags that NFL teams should be wary of about Shedeur Sanders
Daniel Kelly has been detailing the character concerns of Shedeur Sanders since the quarterback arrived at Colorado in 2024. In September 2024, the former NFL scout listed out a series of on-field red flags teams should take note of before deciding to draft Sanders.
- Flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct against Nebraska for removing his helmet (2023)
- Pre-game verbal altercation vs. Colorado State (2023)
- Got into Colorado State DB #11 Henry Blackburn’s face (after a late hit by Blackburn) and then seen pushing away from a teammate and refs (2023)
- Poking Colorado State defender in the eyes (2023)
- Grabbed ASU defender Shamari Simmons' mouthpiece and threw it in the stands after a TD
- Taunts the ASU crowd after the game (2023)
- Shoved a teammate during the Nebraska game (2024)
- Walked off the field early against Nebraska and did not shake hands with them after the game (2024)
- Publicly blaming his offensive line (2024)
- Refusing to shake hands with Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi after the game and having words with him.
It's unknown if some of these on-field issues have played a role in the decision of many teams to opt against drafting Shedeur Sanders. Nonetheless, the drastic drop of the quarterback has never been witnessed in the history of the draft and will be talked about for years to come.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place