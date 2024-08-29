Shedeur Sanders vs Cam Miller's statistical comparison ahead of College football Week 1 Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the North Dakota State Bison in Week 1 on August 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Colorado is a massive 9.5-point favorite in large part due to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Sanders is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and is in the Heisman conversation. North Dakota State, meanwhile, has a solid quarterback in Cam Miller who is one of the top QBs in the FCS.

Shedeur Sanders vs Cam Miller stats

Completion percentage

Shedeur Sanders has started 37 games in college football and has gone 911-for-1326 for a 68.7 completion percentage.

Cam Miller has played three seasons at North Dakota State and has gone 501-for-745 for a 67.2 completion percentage.

Passing yards

In three college seasons, Sanders has thrown for 10,193 yards. Miller, meanwhile, has thrown for 6,469 in three college seasons.

Passing touchdowns and interceptions

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 97 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Cam Miller has thrown for 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Rushing yards and touchdowns

Sanders has rushed for 79 yards and 13 touchdowns in his college career.

Miller, on the other hand, has rushed for 1,646 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Colorado DC worried about Cam Miller

The Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State game is set for kickoff at 8 p.m. ET. Heading into the game, Buffaloes' defensive coordinator Robert Livingston heaped praise on Cam Miller and said he is a challenge for their defense.

"I can't say enough about the quarterbacks. Obviously, they had a two-quarterback system last year and Wyoming was very similar if you go back and look at it. I think No. 7 (Cam Miller) runs better than you'd anticipate and No. 9 (Cole Payton) is a phenomenal athlete," Livingston said, via Coloradon.

"We have our hands full. We have to tackle, get off blocks and play fast. Again, can't talk enough about the culture they've built there. You watch those guys get off the ball, whether it's the 1's (starters) or the 3's (backups) in some of the blowouts, and it's a consistent effort. It's a really phenomenal challenge that we're excited for."

Colorado will then go on the road to play Nebraska in Week 2. North Dakota State, on their side, host Tennessee State in Week 2.

