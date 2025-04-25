Shedeur Sanders vs Jaxson Dart college stats: Who is the better quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart were considered the second and third-ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was the first overall pick, and the next quarterback off the board was Dart as Sanders didn't get picked in the first round.

After Dart went ahead of Sanders, let's take a look at their college stats.

Shedeur Sanders' college stats

Shedeur Sanders was a starting quarterback in college football for four years, beginning his career at Jackson State before spending two years at Colorado.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions at Colorado last season. He also rushed for 4 touchdowns. Overall, in his college career, Sanders threw for 14,327 yards in four years while throwing for 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Jaxson Dart's college stats

Jaxson Dart was selected by the New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart began his college career at USC for one season before transferring to Ole Miss and becoming their starter for three seasons.

Last season, Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions last season. In his college career, Dart threw for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Dart was a first-team All-SEC in 2024. He was selected 25th overall by the Giants.

Who's better, Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart?

Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are both good quarterbacks, but given how Dart was selected above Sanders, it's safe to assume NFL teams viewed Dart as the better quarterback.

Sanders did throw for more yards and more touchdowns than Dart in their college careers, but two seasons were at an FCS level for Sanders.

However, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Sanders ahead of Dart, as did ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., so it's hard to say which quarterback is better.

Shedeur Sanders says not being picked adds fuel to the fire

Shedeur Sanders wasn't selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After not being selected, Sanders says he's gonna be happy wherever he goes, but not being picked adds fuel to the fire.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course,” Sanders said, via NBC Sports. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible. Everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re gonna be happy regardless.”

Sanders will likely be selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and will have a chip on his shoulder.

