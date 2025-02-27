"Shedeur Sanders will be a bust. Bookmark it": Fans make wild predictions for Coach Prime's son as NFL Combine officially begins

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked-about prospects in this year's draft. The quarterback spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, leading them to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance last season. He is also one of the four players from Deion Sanders' team to be invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine began on February 27 and will last until March 2. On day 1, the NFL's official X page posted an edit about Shedeur Sanders. The video talked about his journey from high school throughout his collegiate career.

The video also talked about his success with Jackson State and talked about the expectations that stem from him being the son of a 2x Super Bowl champion. It also highlighted how he was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contributions to the Buffs last season.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions and discuss the quarterback's future in the NFL. Some of them believe that he will now enjoy the same glory in the league as Coach Prime and will be a bust.

"(Shedeur) Sanders will be a bust. Bookmark it," one fan said.

"He's been hyped up since daddy gave birth to him," another fan commented.

"He is not a good QB," this fan stated.

"BUST! And the Browns will make sure of it! We can't EVER hit on a QB that's worth a squirt of p**s," another fan said.

Meanwhile, a few others are looking ahead and hyped to see what Shedeur can showcase during his professional career in the NFL.

"This kid is going to surprise a lot of people in the NFL," one fan commented.

"Future looks bright for Shedeur Sanders," this fan wrote.

"YES! NFL Shedeur Sanders was born for this: #2 LEGENDARY IS READY! GO CUBUFFS GRADUATE SHEDEUR SANDERS!," another fan said

"Shedeur's time to shine! Can't wait to see him ball out," this fan commented

Shedeur Sanders opens up about his decision to not participate in the Scouting Combine workouts

Despite receiving an invite, the Colorado quarterback decided not to throw or participate in any workouts during the Combine. Instead, he wanted to use this opportunity to meet with teams for interviews.

During Tuesday's episode of his eponymous show on YouTube, Shedeur revealed the factors that influenced this decision.

"Was a lot to go into that decision of not throwing," Shedeur said. "Like I'm on a strict diet progam. I wanted to focus more on interviews, on getting to meet these coaches and GMs and everybody. And them having questions for me being there, so it was like a focus thing."

"I wanted them to be able to focus on, you know, having conversation and being able to talk. Being able to see if we see eye to eye. If they, you know, even like me overall as a person."

Shedeur Sanders also stated that he plans to throw the ball and participate in the workouts during Colorado's Pro Day. He looks forward to the more familiar setting, where he can work with teammates he has developed chemistry with over the past two seasons.

