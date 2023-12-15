Shedeur Sanders received criticism from Kim Norvell, the wife of Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell, who brought up an old issue online.

Season 2, Episode 3 of "Coach Prime," which dropped on Amazon this week, showed a postgame clash between Jay Norvell and Deion Sanders that caught his wife's attention.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On Wednesday, Kim Norvell shared that she tweeted that Shedeur Sanders acted "like a B" when Norvell turned his back on Buffs HC.

“Shadeur acted like a B when Jay turned his back after trying to talk to his dad, and held up his watch,” Kim Norvell tweeted.

The tweet has since been deleted, but it was captured by a user named @RealMatSmith, who reposted it.

“Screenshotted before it’s eventually deleted,” @RealMatSmith tweeted. “Courtesy of Jay Norvell’s wife tonight…That’s gotta be a first for me.”

The clash occurred after the Buffaloes beat the Rams 43-35 in double overtime on Sept. 16.

Before the game, Norvell took a jab at Deion Sanders.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder," Norvell said. "I told them (ESPN), I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell have postgame words

From the Amazon episode, after the Buffaloes beat the Rams 43-35, Shedeur Sanders restrained his dad, Deion Sanders, during the postgame handshake with Jay Norvell and said:

Expand Tweet

“Don’t put your hands on him.”

While CSU coach Jay Norvell approached Buffs coach Deion Sanders to shake hands, he said:

“Congratulations … and I was never talking about your family.”

Coach Prime seemed unhappy and replied:

“'You was talking about my mama.”

“No, I was not,” Norvell said.

“Yes, you were," Sanders said. "You were. You were.”

During a rough game, Colorado star Travis Hunter left with a lacerated kidney after a controversial hit, which many considered a cheap shot.

Nonetheless, Shedeur Sanders appeared on ESPN's "First Take" the day before the game and called Jay Norvell a "fool."

Sanders could make the next meeting between the two teams personal when the Buffs travel to Fort Collins in September.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season