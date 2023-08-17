"Sheesh this is ugly": CFB fans react to 'The Blind Side' fame Michael Oher suing the Tuohys, and their response

Michael Oher spent eight seasons in the NFL, but he's perhaps most well-known for the 2009 film 'The Blind Side'. The oher is the subject of the film, which details his adoption by Leigh Ann and Sean Tuohy.

He recently filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys in which he alleged that they never actually adopted him and instead created a conservatorship allowing them to make business deals in his name.

Fans took to Reddit to react to the news that Michael Oher has filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys and their subsequent response. One fan noted that things are turning ugly:

"Sheesh this is ugly"

Another pointed out that one of the two sides isn't being honest:

"Well, it seems like someone is lying. The Tuohys claim that the money they got from the movie was not a large sum and that they tried to share it with Oher. Oher claims that the money was in the millions and that they didn't give him a cut."

One fan predicted that the sequel to 'The Blind Side' will be interesting:

"Oh boy, the sequel is about to get wild."

Another stated that the Tuohys' allegations of a shake down may be misleading:

"He wanted what he felt he deserved without going through legal proceedings. That's how settling out of court works"

One fan predicts that exposing the lies should be easy:

"will be really easy to expose the Tuohy’s lies: • One CAN adopt an 18yr old in Mississippi and Tennessee so why have a conservatorship to own Oher’s business rights. How much was paid to his kids versus Oher •How much the family got from the movie and others. Tuohy was already caught lying saying there were no residuals and only a tiny upfront, while Michael Lewis and his own son already contradicted this.

What has Michael Oher alleged against the Tuohys?

Michael Oher has claimed that the conservatorship allowed the Tuohys and their children to make millions of dollars in royalties from the film, while he did not receive any money.

He has asked to have their conservatorship ended and have the Tuohys banned from using his name and likeness in any future deals. Furthermore, Oher has asked for a full account of the money earned using his name and to be paid his share of the profits.

Meanwhile, the Tuohys have denied the allegations, claiming that they did not receive much money for the film and attempted to split the profits with Michael Oher. They accused him of trying to shake them down for $15 million.