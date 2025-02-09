Sherrone Moore believes Jaguars got "Elite Coach" in Kevin Wilkins

Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines have had a strong offseason. They have done a good job of recruiting, most notably luring No. 1-ranked recruit QB Bryce Underwood away from LSU. It appears that the Wolverines (8-5) are back on the right track after a poor 2024 season.

However, not everything has been positive this offseason. The Wolverines lost outside linebackers assistant coach Kevin Wilkins to the NFL. He was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars assistant linebackers coach. Following the announcement that he had been hired on Sunday, Wilkins released a statement on X.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the great people and incredible student athletes at Michigan. I can’t thank Coach Moore and Warde Manuel enough for the opportunity this past season. It was one of the most special seasons of my career and I will miss everyone at Michigan very much! I’m excited for the next chapter, but I will be a Michigan fan for life!"

Sherrone Moore does not appear to be bitter about losing a talented member of his coaching staff. He showed his support for Wilkins on X with a statement of his own.

"The Jaguars got a good one! Coach Kevin Wilkins is an elite coach and even better person! We were blessed to have him here and look forward to watching him climb to the top! He will always be a part of the family!!"

Sherrone Moore adds a familiar face to the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff

While Sherrone Moore lost Kevin Wilkins from his coaching staff, he has made efforts to bolster his staff this offseason. On Friday, it was announced that Sherrone Moore had secured the services of Erik Campbell, an ex-Michigan player, as the assistant wide receivers coach.

Campbell previously served as the wide receivers coach at Michigan from 1995 to 2007. Those 12 years were the primary timespan when he was with the Wolverines, but he did have two other brief stints.

Campbell started his coaching career in 1988 as a graduate assistant for Michigan. He only spent one season there before taking a job as the running backs coach for Navy.

His other stint in Michigan came in 2015 as a football operations assistant under Jim Harbaugh. He stuck around for one season before being hired by UConn as the wide receivers coach the next season.

