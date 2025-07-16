"Sherrone Moore has best PR in America": Fans troll latest rankings on CFB coaches under most pressure heading into 2025

The pressure in sports can be immense, and it stretches far beyond the field, as some coaches are also fearing for their job security. On3’s Ari Wasserman released a list of the top 10 college football coaches facing the most pressure ahead of the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Brent Venables (Oklahoma), Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Billy Napier (Florida), Lincoln Riley (USC), Mike Norvell (Florida State) and Brian Kelly (LSU) were part of the list. Also included were Kalen DeBoer (Alabama), James Franklin (Penn State), Mike Locksley (Maryland) and Luke Fickell (Wisconsin).

Fans on X gave their take on the list. Many wondered why Ohio State coach Ryan Day was not included. Even though he won the natty in 2024, his 1-4 record against Michigan remains a sore spot for Buckeyes fan.

“Ryan Day is definitely top 5,” a fan commented.

“Ryan day should be in here because he can’t beat Michigan,” another fan said.

Some mentioned Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who was also not on the list.

“Sherrone Moore has the best PR in America 🤣🤣🤣,” a fan wrote.

“Why is Sherrone Moore not here? Another year of missing the playoffs and his seats going to be a scorcher,” a fan said.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was a common target.

“Sark needs to be at the top too how you gonna get top 5 class after class and not make it to a natty? Georgia makes it to nattys with top 5 recruiting classes Js,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, one fan acknowledged that the names on the list were well assigned.

“Best list I've seen. As an outsider to these schools, I hope these coaches make it out alright,” one fan wrote.

Sherrone Moore on what he learned from Jim Harbaugh

Sherrone Moore is heading into his second year as Michigan’s coach with the goal of bringing the Wolverines back into the playoff picture. After helping Jim Harbaugh lead the program to a national title in 2023 as an offensive coordinator, Moore took over in 2024. In his first season, the team finished 8-5, including 5-4 in Big Ten play, but had wins over teams like Ohio State and Alabama.

Expectations are always high when a championship-caliber team like Michigan is involved, and Moore knows he needs to deliver. In an interview with Adam Breneman last week, Moore shared what he had learned from Harbaugh.

“Just because you've done something one way doesn't mean you always need to do it that way,” Moore said on July 9. “Don't be afraid to be different, don't be afraid to go outside the box and do things outside of your comfort zone. I think that's why he's one of the best, because he's not afraid to be uncomfortable.

"We always talk about here that growth and comfort don't coexist. So you have to have that mindset, whether it's in life, whether it's in football, that it's going to be hard. It can be different. It's okay, who cares? Work at it, get better at it, but try to find the best way for that team, those people, that group to attack the problem."

The Wolverines will open their 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30 at home.

