  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Sherrone Moore gets real on QB Bryce Underwood's performance & poise on the field in his first career start vs. New Mexico

Sherrone Moore gets real on QB Bryce Underwood's performance & poise on the field in his first career start vs. New Mexico

By Maliha
Modified Sep 02, 2025 05:40 GMT
Bryce Underwood and Sherrone Moore (Credit-Instagram/coachmooreum, 19bryce_)
Bryce Underwood and Sherrone Moore (Credit-Instagram/coachmooreum, 19bryce_)

Bryce Underwood became just the fourth freshman quarterback to start in Michigan program history when he led the Wolverines to a 34-17 win over New Mexico on Saturday. Before arriving in Ann Arbor, the freshman phenom had starred for four seasons at Belleville High School in Michigan.

Ad

Underwood's standout high school career led Sherrone Moore to make a strong push to flip him from his commitment to LSU. Against New Mexico, he delivered on the hype by showing sharp accuracy, the ability to throw across his body and the awareness to leave the pocket when needed to extend plays.

Moore was effusive in his praise of his new QB1 after the win.

"I've seen those throws live, but to watch him do it in the game was awesome," Moore said. "It was cool to see him do it in the game and to watch his poise throughout the game. It was really just that poise that he had throughout the game.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know not just on the field but off the field, you know watching the iPads and making the adjustments and talking to the team. The kid is just cerebral, and I just tell him not to throw."
Ad

In the first half, across six possessions, Underwood completed 12 of 17 passes for 144 yards, finishing with a 71% completion rate and throwing one touchdown. He closed out the game with 21 completions on 31 attempts for 251 yards, maintaining a 68% completion rate with one touchdown.

Even New Mexico coach Jason Eck came away impressed.

"He was awesome," Eck said (via Wolverines Wire). "I was impressed. I complimented him afterwards. I was very impressed by his poise and his accuracy."
Ad

Underwood won the QB1 role over Mikey Keene, Jake Garcia and Jadyn Davis.

Bryce Underwood gives himself a C+ after debut win

ESPN analyst and former college football star Aaron Murray praised Bryce Underwood as “one of the most gifted freshman quarterbacks” he’s ever evaluated.

However, Sherrone Moore earlier said that Underwood is his own harshest critic, and the freshman QB proved that notion after leading the Wolverines to a 34-17 win over New Mexico.

Ad
“A C+ today,” Underwood graded himself (via On3). “It’s a lot of things I got to work on, and also us as a team as well. So, we’re going to go back to the drawing board. We’re going to come back better next week, so.”

That next challenge for Underwood won’t be easy, as Michigan travels to Norman on Saturday to face Oklahoma. It marks just the second meeting between the two programs, the first being the Sooners’ 14-6 Orange Bowl win on Jan. 1, 1976.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications