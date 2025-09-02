Sherrone Moore gets real on QB Bryce Underwood's performance & poise on the field in his first career start vs. New Mexico

Bryce Underwood became just the fourth freshman quarterback to start in Michigan program history when he led the Wolverines to a 34-17 win over New Mexico on Saturday. Before arriving in Ann Arbor, the freshman phenom had starred for four seasons at Belleville High School in Michigan.Underwood's standout high school career led Sherrone Moore to make a strong push to flip him from his commitment to LSU. Against New Mexico, he delivered on the hype by showing sharp accuracy, the ability to throw across his body and the awareness to leave the pocket when needed to extend plays.Moore was effusive in his praise of his new QB1 after the win.&quot;I've seen those throws live, but to watch him do it in the game was awesome,&quot; Moore said. &quot;It was cool to see him do it in the game and to watch his poise throughout the game. It was really just that poise that he had throughout the game.&quot;You know not just on the field but off the field, you know watching the iPads and making the adjustments and talking to the team. The kid is just cerebral, and I just tell him not to throw.&quot;In the first half, across six possessions, Underwood completed 12 of 17 passes for 144 yards, finishing with a 71% completion rate and throwing one touchdown. He closed out the game with 21 completions on 31 attempts for 251 yards, maintaining a 68% completion rate with one touchdown.Even New Mexico coach Jason Eck came away impressed.&quot;He was awesome,&quot; Eck said (via Wolverines Wire). &quot;I was impressed. I complimented him afterwards. I was very impressed by his poise and his accuracy.&quot;Underwood won the QB1 role over Mikey Keene, Jake Garcia and Jadyn Davis.Bryce Underwood gives himself a C+ after debut winESPN analyst and former college football star Aaron Murray praised Bryce Underwood as “one of the most gifted freshman quarterbacks” he’s ever evaluated.However, Sherrone Moore earlier said that Underwood is his own harshest critic, and the freshman QB proved that notion after leading the Wolverines to a 34-17 win over New Mexico.“A C+ today,” Underwood graded himself (via On3). “It’s a lot of things I got to work on, and also us as a team as well. So, we’re going to go back to the drawing board. We’re going to come back better next week, so.”That next challenge for Underwood won’t be easy, as Michigan travels to Norman on Saturday to face Oklahoma. It marks just the second meeting between the two programs, the first being the Sooners’ 14-6 Orange Bowl win on Jan. 1, 1976.