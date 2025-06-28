Sherrone Moore makes major recruiting stride by flipping four-star LB target for 2026 class

Sherrone Moore proved his recruitment prowess once again on Friday by flipping four-star linebacker Markel Dabney from SMU. The Huguenot High School (Chester, Virginia) standout had originally committed to the Mustangs on May 13.

Following an official visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s 7-on-7 camp, Dabney decided to change course.

“It’s Michigan,” Dabney told On3. “It doesn’t get better than that. The coaches are great. I love the staff. They are amazing. I feel like a top priority for them. They have really been pushing hard to get me.”

Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary stayed in consistent contact with Dabney, while Wolverines cornerback and fellow Virginian Shamari Earls also played a key role. The two connected during Dabney’s unofficial visit in March and have grown close since.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Dabney recorded 68 tackles, including 68 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Dabney is the No. 53 athlete in the 2026 class, the No. 20 recruit in Virginia and the No. 807 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He says he is comfortable playing multiple spots (linebacker, safety and nickel) and believes he will fit seamlessly into Sherrone Moore’s versatile system.

Sherrone Moore also received the commitment of four-star OT Malakai Lee on Friday

Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee committed to Sherrone Moore's Michigan in the 2026 class. He chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Georgia and Texas

Lee is the No. 2 overall player in Hawaii, the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 137 prospect in the nation, according to the 247 Sports' Composite Rankings. He took his official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, and offensive line coach Grant Newsome was his primary recruiter throughout the journey.

“I’m really lucky to have been recruited by elite schools,” Lee told On3. “But Michigan is special to me because Coach Newsome, Coach Moore and the staff have always made me and my family a priority. I’m excited to be a part of this team, and experience the culture of Michigan football."

Sherrone Moore has 17 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 11 in the nation. Lee is the first offensive tackle in the cycle for Michigan.

