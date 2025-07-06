Sherrone Moore's 2026 commit shares 5-word message as CB Dorian Barney commits to Michigan over Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney committed to Michigan on Saturday. The 2026 class recruit also took official visits to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Penn State before choosing Sherrone Moore's program.
“I know being a Michigan man I will succeed in every way possible! 〽️,” Barney told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.
Fellow Wolverines commit and four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile welcomed Barney on X:
"Barney to the B1G House 🏟️@1dorianbarney #BrickbyBrick26."
Barney had initially committed to Alabama in May but decommitted in the fall. The cornerback was one of the standout players at Carrollton High School (Georgia) in the 2024 season, which finished with a 14-1 record.
Barney recorded 39 total tackles (27 solo, 10 assists), two tackles for losses, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble and five pass breakups.
On3’s EJ Holland praised Barney’s versatility:
"Barney is a quality player who can move around in the secondary. He projects as a corner, but I could easily see him filling the nickel role.”
Barney is the No. 14 cornerback in the 2026 class, the No. 19 recruit in Georgia and the No. 148 prospect in the nation, according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He's a dual sport athlete with a basketball background.
Michigan's 2026 class update following Dorian Barney's commitment
Michigan offered Dorian Barney a scholarship in May last year, with defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan leading his recruitment. Barney made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor on March 27 to watch spring practice and returned for his official visit on June 20, which eventually led to his commitment.
Barney is the second defensive back to join Wolverines' 2026 class, alongside four-star cornerback Andre Clarke. His decision comes a day after they secured a commitment from four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson.
With Barney on board, Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class stands at 21 commitments, ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. As as May 19, the Wolverines had only four pledges, but they have since added over a dozen more.
Saturday night brought the potential for a major recruiting win when five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell revealed his college choice. Many expected him to pick Sherrone Moore’s squad, but he surprisingly committed to Syracuse, becoming the highest-rated recruit to join the Orange in two decades.
Meanwhile, Moore’s program suffered another setback just hours before Barney’s announcement, when four-star cornerback Brody Jennings flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami. Jennings had been committed to the Wolverines since July 2024.
