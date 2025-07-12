Sherrone Moore's Michigan in strong position as four-star 2026 recruit announces his top 4 schools

Four-star linebacker Anthony Davis received an offer from Michigan back in March 2024, and he has been a priority for Sherrone Moore’s 2026 recruiting class ever since. The Wolverines have moved closer to landing him, as Davis named Michigan in his top four schools on Friday, along with Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn.

Florida, which was previously in his top five back in May, didn’t make the latest cut. Davis plans to announce his decision on August 2.

"August 2nd! It’s Time⏰," Davis posted on X.

Davis had an official visit in Ann Arbor in June and shared several photos wearing Michigan gear.

According to On3, Auburn leads the race with a 34% chance of landing his commitment, while Michigan sits at 8.6%. However, the Wolverines remain a strong contender.

“They showed me that they really care about building real relationships, not just recruiting," Davis told On3 about the Wolverines. "They were direct, honest, and focused on growth, both as a player and a person.

"Their message was that I’d be developed the right way — pushed to be elite on the field and set up for success off it. They made it clear there’s a plan for guys who come through that program.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Davis recorded 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception returned for a touchdown, three sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and five pass breakups across 13 games. He is the No. 17 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Michigan is gaining ground with five-star CB Duvay Williams

Michigan doesn’t have any committed players in the 2027 class as of now, but the Wolverines are actively recruiting sophomores nationwide. Sherrone Moore's coaching staff offered five-star cornerback Duvay Williams in February.

Williams visited Ann Arbor for the first time in June, where he began building a connection with defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan.

"(Morgan) made me feel like a top priority for them," Williams told On3. "I feel like I can be a good fit in their scheme.”

College football analyst Tom Lemming praised Williams’ impressive footwork, phenomenal coverage abilities, long arms, quick hands and feet, along with his fluid hips and strong confidence. Williams is the No. 1 recruit in California and the No. 3 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

USC is seen as the leader in Williams' recruitment, but Michigan could shift the momentum moving forward.

