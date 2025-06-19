Sherrone Moore secures Michigan's 2026 class by landing major commitment of 190 pound kicker from Illinois 

Five-star kicker Micah Drescher committed to Michigan's 2026 class on Wednesday. The standout from Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois, chose Sherrone Moore’s program over offers from Northwestern, Army and Air Force, as well as a walk-on spot at UConn.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound kicker visited Ann Arbor on March 22. With this commitment, he becomes Michigan’s second five-star special-teams addition in the past week, joining long snapper Colton Dermer.

Drescher is the No. 4 kicker in the nation, according to Chris Sailer Kicking.

“Micah is an outstanding high school kicking and punting prospect,” Sailer’s scouting report said. “He is a great-looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America. He hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready—his best ball measures 70+ yards, with 4.15+ hang time. Also a very talented punter.”

Drescher will receive a full scholarship at Michigan, and his addition brings Moore’s 2026 recruiting class to 11 commits, ranking No. 26 in the nation.

Michigan is trending for another elite 2026 class recruit

Four-star linebacker Kenneth Goodwin has been a top target for Michigan in the 2026 class. The Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, California) standout had been trending towards Georgia for a while and visited with the Bulldogs earlier this month, but an official visit to the Wolverines turned the tide in their favor.

“Michigan is at the top," Goodwin told On3. "I feel like I can fit in very well with the program and the players.”

Before he visited Ann Arbor, Goodwin was already trending toward Michigan, with a 247 Sports crystal ball prediction in their favor. According to On3, the Wolverines lead with a 24.9% chance of landing his commitment, followed by Georgia at 21.8% and SMU at 11.3%.

“I really like how they coach my position and the scheme," Goodwin told The Wolverine in April. "Their scheme has been used in the NFL a lot. I know that it would translate to the NFL Draft."

Kenneth Goodwin will announce his commitment on July 1. He is the No. 28 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

