Sherrone Moore teases rival Ohio State by offering elite 2027 class recruit during visit to Ryan Day's Week 1 game against Texas at home

Sherrone Moore's Michigan appeared to tease Big Ten rival Ohio State during its game against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines offered to recruit 2027 prospect Myson Johnson-Cook, who visited Ryan Day and Ohio State to watch the Buckeyes play against the top-ranked Texas at Ohio Stadium. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Johnson-Cook was seen talking on his phone while at Ohio Stadium. Johnson-Cook later confirmed that he was speaking to Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford, who left Ohio State to join the staff in Ann Arbor last year: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Rivals Industry Ranking, Johnson-Cook is the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 2 athlete in the 2027 cycle. He has reportedly received offers from some top programs in the country, including Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Baylor and LSU. Although Johnson-Cook still has time to make his decision, the timing of Michigan's offer became a talking point on social media. The Wolverines will play Ohio State later this season on Nov. 29.The No. 3 Buckeyes, who won the national title last season, opened their 2025 season with a 14-7 win over Texas. Sherrone Moore's Michigan will open 2025 season vs. New MexicoNCAA Football: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore - Source: ImagnSherrone Moore's No. 14 Michigan will begin its 2025 regular season later on Saturday against New Mexico. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood will lead the offense for the hosts, while Jack Layne will start as New Mexico's QB on Saturday. Here are the key details for the Michigan vs. New Mexico clash: Date: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025Time: 7:30 p.m.ETTV channel: NBCVenue: Michigan Stadium in Ann ArborMoore is in his second year as Michigan's coach. He led the team to an 8-5 record last season.