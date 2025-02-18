Shilo Sanders has 3-word reaction to dad Coach Prime's hilarious review of his throwing skills

Shilo Sanders attempted to play as a quarterback in high school, but eventually played as a safety for six years at the collegiate level. A video clip of Shilo's wobbly deep throws from high school went viral recently on Instagram and his father, Deion Sanders, wasted no time in trolling the Colorado star.

@rivalsdotcom posted the throw and Coach Prime's reaction on Monday. In the video, Deion initially thought that the footage was about his youngest quarterback-playing son Shedeur, before hilariously correcting himself.

"Oh, look at how young Shedeur, that's Shilo!" Deion said. "You know, when he threw that duck, I told him, 'Let's go, it's over. It's over. No, no, your brother has it from now on. Leave it alone; you're not a quarterback. Your brother has it."

However, Shilo defended himself in the comments, writing:

"It was windy 😂😂😂."

Both Shedeur and Shilo are entering this year's draft. While Shedeur has been invited to take part in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Shilo was not asked to join at the showpiece event.

Shilo Sanders projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

While many fans and analysts believe that Shedeur will be a top 10 pick in this year's NFL draft, Shilo Sanders could go as a Day 3 pick. It would mean that the safety could get selected between the fourth and seventh rounds. Some have also suggested that Shilo could go undrafted.

Nonetheless, Shilo improved on his draft stock in his final year at Colorado. He tallied 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. The safety helped CU finish the season with a 9-4 record while being recognized as one of the most improved teams in the country.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Shilo has done enough to land himself on an NFL team roster this year.

