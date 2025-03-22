Shilo Sanders continues to demand proof of Coach Prime’s 40 record as he gets candid about his pro day preparations

Shilo Sanders made a hilarious comment during an interview with 365 Sports on the sidelines of the Big 12 pro day in Frisco, Texas. After not being invited to this year's NFL scouting combine, Sanders is gearing up to show his skills at the CU Football Showcase on April 4. Performing well during the event could help his draft stock.

During the interview, Sanders spoke about his preparations for the Pro Day. He made a hilarious comment by once again bringing out the topic of his dad's 40-yard dash time. Sanders continued to ask for proof as there is no publicly available video of his father, Deion Sanders's 40-yard dash from his NFL combine.

"(I have been training for) the past eight weeks ... Every single day since then (vacation post Shrine Bowl), I've been training for this Pro Day," Sanders said. "Someone commented on my YouTube channel they said, 'You know when your dad ran track right?' So that's what he was doing. That was his speed training - running track . ... They got proof of Jesus. I just need proof of Coach Prime's 40."

Despite his preparations, Shilo Sanders did not participate in the Big 12 Pro Day workouts. This was first reported by NFL analyst Malik Boynton. Sanders is set to showcase his talent during the CU Football Showcase. This is not the first time that the safety has asked for proof of his dad's 40-yard time. During the 1989 combine, his father, the 2x Super Bowl champion reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds.

Back in January in a video shared by Well Off Media on YouTube, we see Shilo Sanders speaking about his dad's 40-yard dash time with his brother Shedeur Sanders.

"You think they got film with dad's 40? Have you ever seen dad's 40 on camera?" the safety asked.

"No, I haven't" Shedeur Sanders responded.

"There's no proof that your daddy ran the 40," the 25-year-old former Buff said. "He's the only guy that they don't even have footage of running his 40."

Shilo Sanders brings up boxing legend Muhammad Ali to highlight his skepticism about Coach Prime's 40-yard time

Shilo Sanders does not seem to believe that his father ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds during the 1989 NFL combine. In a video posted by Well Off Media last Saturday, the Colorado head coach claimed that he used to run the 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds with ease during his prime.

"I ran a 4.2, I ran a 4.2 for breakfast," Deion Sanders said.

Shilo Sanders was not buying it at all and continued asking for proof. He also stated that there are various clips of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, but not even one video of his dad's 40-yard dash time.

"There's no video of you running it," Shilo Sanders said. "I haven't talked to anyone that ever seen it. We've seen Muhammad Ali boxing, but I ain't seen you run 4.2. But it's alright ... I've seen videos of Malcolm X, but I ain't seen you running a 40."

