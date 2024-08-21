Shilo Sanders shares his excitement for Colorado's Big 12 showdown: "I'm just ready to go out there and show everybody what's up"

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, will play in his final collegiate year this upcoming season. He had transferred from Jackson State to the Colorado Buffaloes last year, along with his brother, Shedeur. While the Buffs could only muster a 4-8 season, both of Deion Sanders' sons put up a resilient show on the gridiron.

Shilo Sanders shared a post on Instagram that included a few snippets of him in his Colorado jersey at the training facility. The post also included a short interview clip where he talks about his ambitions for the upcoming season. Shilo also said that he is not looking to speak a lot but let his actions do the work on the gridiron this year.

"The closer the season comes, you know I'm just, I'm not really feeling like talking too much no more," Shilo said. "I didn't even want to do this today. You know we play in about two weeks and I'm ready to just go out there and show everybody what's up," he added.

Shilo initially began his collegiate career with South Carolina back in 2019. After two seasons with the Gamecocks, he transferred to Jackson State for two seasons. He then once again entered the transfer portal and landed in Colorado last year along with his family.

During his debut in Boulder, the safety recorded 67 total tackles, along with one interception and four forced fumbles.

As the new season inches closer, Shilo Sanders is gearing up for his debut in the Big 12 Conference. One of Coach Prime's key players on defense, the young safety is looking to have a successful final campaign before beginning his professional journey in the NFL.

Shilo Sanders reflects on debut 4-8 campaign with the Buffs

During an appearance on the '2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders' podcast with his brothers, the Colorado safety talked about his last season's mistakes. Shilo Sanders also mentioned watching a lot of films and analyzing his own plays to improve skills for Colorado's Big 12 reunion.

"I feel like since last year, and I'm just watching film of just last year everything, and how everything went down. I feel like I could have definitely did better on just using instincts bro. Cause football is about a game of instincts," Shilo said.

"But I feel like I just you know, I feel like way more comfortable now, I feel way smarter. Cause that extra year of experience is definitely good," he added. (11:50 onwards)

Coach Prime has a lot of expectations from his team after revamping both the coaching staff and the roster this offseason.

