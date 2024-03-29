Shilo Sanders shows off dazzling pair of glasses after missing out on vacation with dad Coach Prime 

Deion Sanders' second oldest son, Shilo Sanders, effortlessly posed for his NIL endorsement brand, Nike, in the latest social media pictures. While the Colorado Buffaloes' safety showed off his outfit, it was his fashionable glasses that grabbed all the attention.

Sanders has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million as per On3 and has signed deals with top brands like Gillette, KFC, Porche, EA Sports, Tint My Ride, etc. While Shilo posed for Nike in trendy outfits, his father and brothers were enjoying their time in the Dominican Republic.

In the latest video from Well of Media, Shilo was seen calling his father, who was relaxing in the exotic land of the Dominican Republic, and telling him that he forgot his passport, which is why he could not join him on the vacation.

To make up for his slip-up, Shilo Sanders tried to bribe his father by telling him about the new shoes he bought for him. But that did not work, as Deion Sanders said:

"I just want to palm your face right now...I thought you was the number one son. You guys were always prepared and ready and how you forget the passport...First of all shoes, they two years late," said Deion Sanders to Shilo on FaceTime.

When Shilo Sanders and Coach Prime engaged in hilarious banter during practice

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and his son Shilo had a back-and-forth when they discussed the game during the Buffaloes' recent training session. The moment was captured by Deion Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., and uploaded to his YouTube channel (Well of Media),

Shilo asked his brother:

"Hey, do you remember when dad kicked me out of the scrimmage because of talking too much? He said, 'You're just done for the rest of the day.'"

Coach Prime said, "'Cause you're crazy. Why? Why you talk back?"

"I didn't talk. My game was too loud. Both can't talk at the same time, me and my game," replied Shilo Sanders to his father.

While Shilo and his father were busy in that conversation, he failed to intercept a player during the practice. And to get more involved in the game, since his team had possession of ball, he asked Deion Sanders to change the playing style.

"Time to throw the ball. I can't get no action without the ball," said Shilo to Prime Time.

Fans can watch more of this playful father-son banter on their YouTube channel.