"Shocked he lasted that long": Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff parting ways with the conference draws furious reactions from CFB fans 

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that it has mutually agreed to part ways with commissioner George Kliavkoff after three years in charge of the conference. This comes after the implosion of the conference, which will see 10 members officially depart elsewhere later this year.

This development has been expected for a while, following Kliavkoff’s failure to secure a lucrative media deal for the conference. After television giants ESPN and Fox pulled out of a potential deal, the Pac-12 could only secure a subscription-based streaming deal with Apple.

The eventual exit of George Kliavkoff has got many college football fans talking.

"I'm shocked he lasted this long," a fan wrote

George Kliavkoff's uneventful tenure as Pac-12 Commissioner

George Kliavkoff was announced as the new commissioner of the Pac-12 in May 2021 and assumed duty in July. He replaced Larry Scott who led the conference for 12 years and ended his tenure embattled as a result of a series of bad decisions made under his administration.

Kliavkoff took over leadership of a beleaguered conference grappling with challenges such as extravagant spending by the conference office and declining revenues from television rights. The new commissioner was tasked with the responsibility of righting the wrongs.

However, he would also go on to make some bad decisions of his own, which became responsible for the league’s fall.

A few years into his Kliavkoff leadership, the Pac-12 imploded. USC and UCLA expressed their intention to join the Big Ten, followed by Washington and Oregon. Additionally, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State opted to become part of the Big 12, while Cal and Stanford transitioned to the ACC.

The future of the Pac-12 after George Kliavkoff

The Pac-12 is down to two universities following the exit of 10 members to other Power Five leagues. The conference board also has only Washington State President Kirk Schulz and Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy as members following their successful lawsuit.

Both schools have made their intention of rebuilding the Pac-12 clear and are working hand in hand to ensure this becomes successful. They've been handed a two-year grace by the NCAA to meet the required membership and this is expected to be used in working on expansion.