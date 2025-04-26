Shocked Warren Sapp has 3-word reaction to Saints passing on Shedeur Sanders to pick Tyler Shough in Round 2 of NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders continues to slip in the NFL draft, and Warren Sapp has something to say about it. The Colorado senior quality control shared his reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after the New Orleans Saints passed on Sanders to select Tyler Shough in the second round.

"It’s personal. Wow," Sapp's post read.

Sapp isn’t the only one surprised that Sanders remains undrafted heading into the later stages of the second round. The Buffaloes star was ranked the No. 3 quarterback at the 2025 NFL combine and was projected as a first-round pick.

In the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, a variety of teams in need of a star quarterback chose to pass on Sanders. Many expected he would end up with the New York Giants, but the team, which had two picks in the first round, didn’t select him.

The Colorado quarterback addressed those watching his draft journey after going undrafted in the first round.

“We all didn’t expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything’s possible, everything’s possible, and I feel like this didn’t happen for no reason,” Sanders said.

“All this is of course is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance — we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand we’re on to bigger and better things. If tomorrow's the day, we’re going to be happy regardless.”

Sanders was the best available player following the first round and was projected to be picked early on Friday, possibly by the Saints. However, when New Orleans had the chance to draft, they took a different quarterback.

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Why did Shedeur Sanders fall so far in the NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders may have slipped to the second round due to concerns about his skill set and attitude. NFL Network anonymously quoted an NFL assistant coach, who criticized Sanders following his pre-draft interview.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the anonymous coach said. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Attitude aside, Sanders’ sacks have emerged as an area of concern. This season, the quarterback was sacked 42 times. As a junior, he was sacked a career-high 52 times. In both of these seasons, he was the nation’s most-sacked quarterback.

If NFL coaches are concerned about Sanders’ sacks and were unhappy with his pre-draft interviews, it would make sense that the Colorado star’s draft stock fell.

