“Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball”: Shannon Sharpe gives blunt reality check to Travis Hunter after his controversial comments

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe gave a reality check to Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter after his comments on MLB's biggest star, Shohei Ohtani.

Hunter was asked at the NFL Combine who had the more challenging job: him or Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers star also contributes in two ways: as a starting pitcher and hitter. Hunter, who plays cornerback and wide receiver, said that playing both sides of the football is more tough.

"Probably me, what I do in football, because it's a lot on your body," Hunter said.

After Hunter's comments, Shannon Sharpe went on his Nightcap podcast and gave a reality check to the Colorado standout. Sharpe thinks what Ohtani does is much harder than what Hunter is doing.

“Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball," Sharpe said (1:37). "He could be a number-one starter for your pitching staff and he’s the best hitter at baseball, he can hit for average, he can hit for power, he can run for power.

"Trav, I love you bro, but the hardest thing to do and I’ve talked to a lot of guys that did both, I talked to Bo, he said the hardest thing to do is hit a baseball, I talked to Prime, we are talking two of the greatest athletes ... Both of those guys told me that hitting the baseball is the hardest thing to do."

Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders played in both the NFL and the MLB. However, both struggled to hit as well as Ohtani, which Sharpe believes demonstrates how difficult hitting is.

Travis Hunter wants to be a two-way player in the NFL

Travis Hunter played wide receiver and cornerback in college and wants to continue playing both in the NFL.

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, many have wondered what position Hunter will play in the NFL. Some teams view him as a receiver while others view him as a cornerback.

However, Hunter says he wants to play both ways in the NFL and thinks he can.

“They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it,” Hunter said at the Combine, via USA Today. “But I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person.”

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he had 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

