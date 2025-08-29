"Should be ashamed & embarrassed": Spencer Danielson gets grilled by CFB fans over questionable play-calling in Boise State's devastating 34-7 loss 

Fans reacted to Spencer Danielson disappointing performance on Thursday as the Broncos, who won the Mountain West title and qualified for the 12-team playoffs last season, suffered a humiliating 34-7 loss to the South Florida Bulls.Boise State had taken an early lead in the first quarter after Maddux Madsen found Chris Marshall with a six-yard touchdown pass. However, they failed to build on that momentum and struggled to make quality offensive plays the rest of the game.South Florida started a comeback after Nico Gramatica's 52-yard FG in the second quarter. Their rushing game was on point, scoring touchdowns consistently. Quarterback Byrum Brown recorded 210 passing yards, with two rushing touchdowns.Fans criticized Danielson for his playcalling in the season opener.Boise State Sports Report @BSUsportsreportLINKSpencer Danielson should be ashamed and embarrassed.𝐽𝐿 @HeresJLLINK@BFW Spencer Danielson will be working at planet fitness next yearMatt @Matt31804524LINKBoise state might be the least prepared team ive ever seen Spencer Danielson way to goAndy Close @amclose05LINKStrange to see a Spencer Danielson team being this sloppy and undisciplinedEl Shepo @elshepo2LINKSpencer Danielson must be firedSpencer Danielson joined Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2017. He worked his way up the coaching staff before being named the head coach in 2023, winning two consecutive Mountain West titles.Last season, Danielson helped the Broncos to the 12-team playoffs, but their quest for a national title was cut short following a first-round loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.Spencer Danielson opens up about loss to South FloridaIn his post-game radio interview, Spencer Danielson talked about how Boise State underperformed in their season opener against South Florida and didn't live up to expectations.Danielson also admitted that his team was outmatched in every phase of the game while highlighting a few critical on-field mistakes.&quot;You look at this game- and there's going to be some good-but we got beat in all three phases,&quot; Danielson said (as per SI). &quot;I told our team I'm not running from that, that happened. Offensively, defensively and special teams, we got beat.&quot;We just didn't execute well in the critical moments,&quot; he added. &quot;The critical moments are a third-and-long, we get a sack and we throw the quarterback on the ground. Can't happen. Those are critical moments that are a lack of discipline. And I can go back and forth to either a penalty, a misalignment, to us no executing, to failing to win a one-on-one. ... And that's on me as a coach to look and see why.&quot;The Boise State Broncos next take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 5 at Albertsons Stadium at 9 pm ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.