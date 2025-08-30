"Should be illegal," "This shit is embarrassing": CFB fans roast Georgia Tech over major wardrobe issue with player during Colorado game

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicked off their 2025 campaign against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, leading 13-10 after the first half at Folsom Field.However, Georgia Tech's punt returner, Eric Rivers, has gone viral on social media for his in-game appearance, wearing a comically large jersey and having difficulties adjusting it in the first quarter.Rivers usually wears the No. 3, which defensive back Ahmari Harvey wore. As teams aren't allowed to have two players with the same jersey number, Rivers had to make do with an oversized No.43 jersey for a punt return play on the field.Fans trolled the Georgia Tech player's wardrobe malfunction against the Colorado Buffaloes, with one tweeting:&quot;Should be illegal&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;This s**t is embarassing.&quot;meatball @meatball914LINKShould be illegalBON @NotTonyDennisLINKThis shit is embarrassingBrian 'BC' Castaldo @BC_CastaldoLINK@nocontextcfb I've seen plenty of other teams need to do the jersey-over-the-jersey thing on special teams, but Georgia Tech needs to explain why the jersey is so oversized. I have never seen that baggy a jersey. (and of course, he gets tackled by a defender grabbing the jersey)JBigs | Jason 💎 @JBigsDFSLINK@nocontextcfb Here’s an idea, nobody gets the same numberAdam @adamfrom614LINK@nocontextcfb So he’s doing this because someone else is wearing the same number. Why would you not put the baggy jersey on the other guy. Making the returner wear a baggy jersey so the other team have more uniform to grab is idiotic.Brent Key, who has been the HC at Georgia Tech since 2022, led hs team to a 7-6 record in 2024 and a Birmingham Bowl loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Securing a victory over the Buffs will be a good start for his team this season.Following the Buffs showdown, Key's team next take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Sept. 6 before facing the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 13. They then take on Temple and Wake Forest seven days later. The Yellow Jackets enjoy a bye week on Oct. 4, after which they are scheduled to take on Virginia Tech on Oct. 14.Georgia Tech HC Brent Key names Deion Sanders as his childhood inspirationBefore Georgia Tech's season opener on Friday, HC Brent Key named his Colorado Buffaloes counterpart, Coach Prime, as his role model. Keys said that he has always been a fan of the two-time Super Bowl champion, who also played baseball as a two-sport athlete during his professional career.&quot;When you grow up a avid sports fan in the South East, and I was a huge football fan, huge fan of baseball,&quot; Key said during Monday's press conference. &quot;And obviously, my team was the Braves growing up in Birmingham. So, to see him (Sanders) be able to perform and play both sports at such a high level, it was just the coolest things.&quot;Key also revealed how he wanted to be like Sanders and Bo Jackson growing up. He had played college football for Georgia Tech but didn't pursue it professionally, instead focusing on a career in coaching.