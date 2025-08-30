  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Should be illegal," "This shit is embarrassing": CFB fans roast Georgia Tech over major wardrobe issue with player during Colorado game

"Should be illegal," "This shit is embarrassing": CFB fans roast Georgia Tech over major wardrobe issue with player during Colorado game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 02:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicked off their 2025 campaign against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, leading 13-10 after the first half at Folsom Field.

Ad

However, Georgia Tech's punt returner, Eric Rivers, has gone viral on social media for his in-game appearance, wearing a comically large jersey and having difficulties adjusting it in the first quarter.

Rivers usually wears the No. 3, which defensive back Ahmari Harvey wore. As teams aren't allowed to have two players with the same jersey number, Rivers had to make do with an oversized No.43 jersey for a punt return play on the field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans trolled the Georgia Tech player's wardrobe malfunction against the Colorado Buffaloes, with one tweeting:

"Should be illegal"

Another chimed in:

"This s**t is embarassing."
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Brent Key, who has been the HC at Georgia Tech since 2022, led hs team to a 7-6 record in 2024 and a Birmingham Bowl loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Securing a victory over the Buffs will be a good start for his team this season.

Following the Buffs showdown, Key's team next take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Sept. 6 before facing the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 13. They then take on Temple and Wake Forest seven days later.

Ad

The Yellow Jackets enjoy a bye week on Oct. 4, after which they are scheduled to take on Virginia Tech on Oct. 14.

Georgia Tech HC Brent Key names Deion Sanders as his childhood inspiration

Before Georgia Tech's season opener on Friday, HC Brent Key named his Colorado Buffaloes counterpart, Coach Prime, as his role model. Keys said that he has always been a fan of the two-time Super Bowl champion, who also played baseball as a two-sport athlete during his professional career.

Ad
"When you grow up a avid sports fan in the South East, and I was a huge football fan, huge fan of baseball," Key said during Monday's press conference.
"And obviously, my team was the Braves growing up in Birmingham. So, to see him (Sanders) be able to perform and play both sports at such a high level, it was just the coolest things."
Ad

Key also revealed how he wanted to be like Sanders and Bo Jackson growing up. He had played college football for Georgia Tech but didn't pursue it professionally, instead focusing on a career in coaching.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications