"Should be scary": CFB analyst sees Sherrone Moore's Michigan in different light after recent moves

Head coach Sherrone Moore did not have a great first season with the Michigan Wolverines. After the team won the National Championship in 2023, the team reset with a new coach and quarterback. The Wolverines' head coach in 2023, Jim Harbaugh was hired by the LA Chargers, and QB JJ McCarthy entered the NFL, getting drafted 10th in the 2024 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Michigan brought in Moore as the new head coach, and Davis Warren was promoted to the QB1 role for most games. Although the Wolverines picked some big wins including a 13-10 win over future National Champions Ohio State towards the end of the regular season, it was not a successful year as they missed the playoffs and did not have a chance to defend their title.

On Thursday, On3's analyst J.D. PicKell discussed the Wolverines and spoke about their future and how this offseason has them in a much better spot than where they were, at the start of last season.

"Michigan is here saying if it's about dollars and cents and it comes down to what we need to put on the table for a kid to end up being a Wolverine, we're good with that," PicKell said. "Now of course everyone has a threshold they're willing to spend for different talent levels but him saying that should be scary I think for the rest of college football."

"They did more with their kind of guys before, development all those things," the analyst added. "Now with this talent, with the NIL backing that it appears they have. Even seperate of what it appears Bryce Underwood was afforded to end up at Michigan. That's scary. That's very scary."

Bryce Underwood leads a stacked 2025 recruiting class for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines

Quarterback Bryce Underwood is the most notable recruit for the Wolverines from the 2025 class. He is the No. 1-ranked QB and No. 1-ranked player overall in his class. However, the team has also added several other top-tier recruits. Here's a list of some of the players who will play for the Wolverines in the upcoming season.

Bryce Underwood, No. 1 QB, No. 1 Overall

Andrew Babalola, No. 3 OT, No. 16 Overall

Nate Marshall, No. 4 EDGE, No. 40 Overall

Ty Haywood, No. 8 OT, 48 overall

Kainoa Winston, No. 9 S, No. 91 Overall

Elijah Dotson, No. 12 CB, No. 94 Overall

Shamari Earls, No. 13 CB, No. 97 Overall

The Wolverines have added 7 top-100 recruits so far this offseason, giving them one of the best 2025 recruiting classes.

