"Show cars when you can't show trophies" "So corny": Fans ruthlessly troll Steve Sarkisian's Texas over Lamborghini flex

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff welcomed over a dozen prospects this weekend for official visits. As part of the recruiting event, the Longhorns showcased Lamborghinis at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas signed a NIL deal with Lamborghini last year and featured the luxury cars during an earlier recruiting event this month. The goal is likely to inspire prospects by giving them a glimpse of the lifestyle that could come with joining the program.
However, many fans weren’t impressed.
"Show cars when you can’t show trophies," a fan wrote.
"You guys don’t have to show this every single time. We get it. Others are doing this too," another fan wrote.
"So corny," a fan said.
"Anybody else tired of seeing Texas bribe their players with Lamborghinis," one fan commented.
Sarkisian’s debut season in the Southeastern Conference ended with the Longhorns reaching the semifinals of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. However, they lost 28-14 to Ohio State on Jan. 10. Fans criticized the coaching staff for falling short on the field and using off-the-field things to recruit elite prospects.
"No trophies lol," a fan wrote.
"Why aren’t they showing recruits all their CFP championship trophy’s instead!?!" one fan tweeted.
Texas has 14 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 12 in the nation. The Longhorns also have one committed player in the 2027 cycle: four-star edge rusher Taven Epps.
Texas is trying to lock in five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson
Five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson received an offer from Texas in January. The Pensacola (Florida) Catholic standout is being recruited by Longhorns assistant coach LaAllan Clark.
Henderson visited the university this weekend and signaled growing interest in the program.
"#HookEm🤘🏾," Henderson tweeted on Saturday.
In February, Henderson named Texas among his top 10 schools; however, in-state programs Florida and Florida State hope to keep him close to home. Steve Sarkisian and his staff could ramp up their pursuit to gain an edge in his recruitment.
In the 2024 season, Henderson racked up 50 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, 20 hurries, 10 sacks and six pass breakups. He is the No. 11 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 10 prospect in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
