"Show them what they're missing out on": Shilo Sanders makes light of brother Shedeur's draft snub as Colorado QB goes undrafted on day 2

The fall of Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the 2025 NFL draft. He was projected to be a top-five pick for most of the offseason, but the draft has gone about as poorly as anyone could have imagined through the first two days.
Although there were rumors that Sanders could slide out of the top 10, most pundits still projected him to be a first-round pick. However, he slid out of the first round and came back on day two as someone most analysts expected to get drafted early in the second round.
Not only did Sanders not get drafted in the second round, but he slipped out of the third round too. As a result, Shedeur Sanders will need to wait until day three to hear his name called, presuming that happens.
'Well Off Media' posted a video of day two of the 2025 NFL draft at the Sanders household on Saturday morning. Early in the video, Shilo Sanders picked up a football and told him to show teams what they are missing out on, making light of his brother's draft fall (starts at 3:50).
"Hey Shedeur, show them what they're missing out on. Show them what they're missing out on. Y'all could've got that yesterday."
Shedeur Sanders not among first five QBs taken in the 2025 NFL draft
Shedeur Sanders slipping out of the first three rounds of the draft was a shock. No analysts anticipated this far a fall, but what is more shocking than his fall is how many QBs have gone ahead of him. It was nearly unanimously agreed upon that Shedeur Sanders was the second-best QB in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward.
However, through the first three rounds of the draft, five QBs have been drafted, and none of them were Sanders. Cam Ward went first to the Tennessee Titans, and then only one more QB would go in the first round, Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart, selected by the New York Giants.
Day two of the draft saw the New Orleans Saints pick up Louisville's Tyler Shough early in the second round. More than 50 picks went off the board before the next QB was taken, Alabama's Jalen Milroe by the Seattle Seahawks. Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was taken two picks later with the 94th pick by the Cleveland Browns.
As a result, most of the teams that needed QBs entering the draft have them, and Sanders is still on the board.
