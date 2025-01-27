Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Insider notes on rising NFL Draft prospects in Frisco feat. Colorado's Will Sheppard, Georgia's Warren Brinson and co. 

Day 3 of Shrine Bowl practices saw an uptick in intensity as players gear up for Thursday's game. There were terrific performances from prospects at all positions.

Here for the final time are the players who stood out during Shrine Bowl practice

Warren Brinson/DL/Georgia

Brinson was good during all three days of Shrine practice, yet was unstoppable Monday. He’s a terrific combination of quickness and power, which made him impossible to block. Brinson beat opponents with a terrific first step and showed the ability to bull rush everyone he faced into the backfield. He’s been outplaying his higher-rated teammate Nazir Stackhouse.

Tonka Hemingway/DL/South Carolina

Hemingway does not have the power of Brinson, but he’s quicker, more explosive, and a better playmaker. Hemingway was a constant nuisance and a handful to block. What stands out is how the big-bodied lineman moves around the field and the ease with which he rushes the passer.

Nash Jones/G/Texas State

The first thing that stands out about Jones when seeing him in person is that he looks like an NFL offensive lineman. Jones has a thick lower body and powerful build, which he put to good use all three days of Shrine practice.

He was one of the few blockers able to contain CJ West of Indiana, who ran over opponents all week. Jones easily controlled any defender he faced and played smashmouth football, driving them off the line to open up running lanes. Any team that needs a power gap blocker is certainly going to give Jones serious consideration on the final day of the draft.

Jalin Conyers/TE/Texas Tech

Conyers flashed during the initial two days of practice then really stood out Monday, making an outstanding catch in the end zone as well as several other nice receptions.

He’s a well-built tight end at 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, and he shows a lot of athleticism in his game. Conyers easily moved his large frame around the field and looked natural catching the football. He’s a terrific receiver in a blocker’s body. Forty times before the draft will dictate the round where Conyers lands.

Garnett Hollis Jr./CB/West Virginia

Hollis had several terrific days of practice and was easily one of the top two or three cornerbacks on the field at Shrine practice. He was effective in both man and zone coverage, showing great awareness and the ability to track the pass in the air. Besides his polished ball skills, Hollis’ ability to make plays when his back was to the ball is very impressive.

Will Sheppard/WR/Colorado

All three Colorado receivers have impressed during Shrine Bowl practice, and it was Sheppard’s turn Monday. Unlike his teammates, Sheppard is a big-bodied pass catcher, measuring 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, and he plays big football. Sheppard consistently won out for the contested catch and made an incredible one-handed grab in the end zone that had everyone cheering. He’s not the fastest, yet he was incredibly surehanded every day.

Isaiah Neyor/WR/Nebraska

Neyor, a track sprinter turned wide receiver, has improved every day and had his best practice of the week on Monday. He’s not as slightly built as most sprinters, measuring just under 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds. He used his frame to beat opponents on intermediate routes and speed to outrun them for the long passes. Neyor catches the ball incredibly well and comes with a lot of upside. If he continues to develop his game the way he has during Shrine practice, Neyor is going to be a Day 3 steal in the draft.

