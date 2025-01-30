Shrine Bowl standouts: 3 players who made a name for themselves during practice

The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are almost upon us, with NFL draft hopefuls ready to show scouts and NFL decision-makers why they would make a great pick come April. The Shrine Bowl will take place first, with the all-star encounter slated to take place on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Practice for the game has finished, and here are three players who distinguished themselves in preparation for the Shrine Bowl.

3 players who made names for themselves during practice at the Shrine Bowl

#3, Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

Horn might earn a spot in the NFL draft if he performs well in the Shrine Bowl and at the NFL combine. During practice, he showed strong hands and speed. He has also shown an ability to become available when his team enters the red zone, which helped him reach 441 receiving yards this season. His biggest problem is his lack of physique and stature: He is 5-foot-8 and 171 pounds.

#2, Elijah Roberts, SMU

Roberts showed what an edge with his physique can do. At 6-3 and 290 pounds, Elijah Roberts showed he can use his body to move offensive linemen out of the way during practice. He also showed the ability to be somewhat quick and agile to exploit gaps that might open on the line to reach the backfield — not something your everyday 290-pound player can do. Because of this, he was able to gain 7.5 sacks and 51 pressures in the season.

#1, Cobee Bryant, Kansas

It is difficult to miss Bryant since he's such an outspoken player, usually correcting other players on his team or touting opposing wide receivers. That aside, he was able to show people that despite not having the powerful body usually associated with a cornerback's, as he's only 6-0, he can get the job done. In the season he was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing Jayhawks team, with 13 interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

