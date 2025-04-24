“Shut up”: CFB analyst “triggered” by negative media narrative around Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic of discussion heading into the NFL draft. While many have praised the Colorado quarterback, some have attempted to throw shade at Sanders before the grand event.

Earlier this week, Tom Pelissero shared some quotes from anonymous coaches about Sanders, which appeared to slander his personality. However, analyst Kyle Brandt was "triggered" by the negative media narrative around the CU star and hit back at some of the claims.

“Shut up, anonymous coach. I am so triggered by this,” Brandt said in a video from Good Morning Football on Wednesday. “Shut up. This is not only anonymous, I think it’s tasteless. The timing is ridiculous. ‘The worst formal interview I’ve…’ Is it really? Is it? Or are you just going for a headline? Or maybe you haven’t been in that many interviews in your career? This is the worst one ever? Or maybe, maybe the vibe that you set in the room was critical, and Shedeur picked up on that.

"And maybe he was right, because the first second you could, you betrayed the sanctity of that room, and went anonymously and started spouting off about this player."

Brandt continued to slam some of the other "anonymous coaches" who criticized Sanders, while defending the young prospect.

“‘He’s so entitled.’ I see entitlement in a grown professional who’s going around anonymously destroying young athletes with very personal quotes, anonymously, as they’re about to realize their dreams and become professionals. Do not listen to that quote.

"That quote is bullcrap. It’s news. It’s worthy. I hate that quote. Listen to Shedeur’s teammates, who kept picking him up, over and over, as he got the crap kicked out of him last year, who don’t have negative things to say, who know him, who have been in rooms with him."

Some also believe that Shedeur Sanders is in the spotlight because of his father, the legendary Deion Sanders, who played in the NFL and won two Super Bowls.

Shedeur was also coached by Deion throughout his college career, which included two years each at Jackson State and Colorado.

However, in his final year at CU, Shedeur established himself as one of the finest prospects in the country. He racked up 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and four rushing TDs, winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in the process.

Shedeur Sanders tipped as an early Round 1 pick at the 2025 NFL draft

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Despite the criticism and slander that Shedeur Sanders has received, many believe that he will be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Some also suggest that he might be a top-10 pick, and the second-best QB in the class behind Miami's Cam Ward.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers have been closely linked with Sanders over the past few weeks. However, it won't be long before we find out where Sanders lands in the NFL.

Day 1 of the draft will take place on Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Shedeur Sanders has opted not to attend the event and instead, watch the show unfold at home with his family.

