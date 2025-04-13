“Sick to my stomach”: Emmanuel Acho expresses grief after LSU star Kyren Lacy’s death

The death of Kyren Lacy has sent a shockwave through the college football world. The LSU wide receiver was found dead in Houston on Saturday night, according to ESPN. The death has been reported as a possible suicide.

Lacy was accused of causing a fatal crash on Dec. 17 that killed a 78-year-old man. The wide receiver was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run resulting in death, and reckless driving. A grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence in the case on Monday.

Football analyst Emmanuel Acho reacted to the tragedy on social media on Sunday. While noting his sadness about the death of Lacy, who was projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, he told an allegory that centered around it.

“This Kyron Lacy situation has me sick to my stomach, and I want to share something because maybe it'll save a life," Acho said. "A skydiving instructor noted that if your parachute fails to open, it's not the initial blow that will kill you.

“He noted that, obviously, all your bones will fracture. He said it's the bounce. It's those fractured bones, then puncturing your lungs upon the bounce that ends the life.

“In the same manner, the author whom I'm quoting has suggested, we all hit the ground hard. We've all hit the ground hard. Maybe at work, maybe in our romantic relationships, maybe even in the law and with the law, but it's not the initial blow that we have to be most mindful of, it's the bounce.”

Emmanuel Acho outlined the lessons from the allegorical story around Kyren Lacy’s death

Rounding up the short but insightful story, Emmanuel Acho outlined the lessons that need to be learned from it. Dealing with the pain that came from Kyren Lacy’s death, the analyst voiced his mind in the hope that it could save someone from this kind of situation.

“If anyone you know has hit the ground hard in life, catch them before the bounce,” Acho said. “And if you have hit the ground hard, whether in private or in public, please be mindful of the bounce. This current Lacy situation just brings so much pain to my mind and to my heart, and I just wanted to share that. Be mindful of the bounce.”

