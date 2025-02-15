"Skinny Guy" Cade Klubnik reveals his big goal for 2025 season

Cade Klubnik said on Friday that he was looking to gain more weight by the Summer. Klubnik will enter his senior year with the Clemson Tigers in 2025. The quarterback appeared on the latest episode of the Pure Athlete show and spoke about the goals he wants to accomplish during the offseason.

Ad

"Honestly, being a skinny guy my whole life, one of the biggest goals is probably weight goal," Klubnik said. "So that's always a big one that I kind of set, you know? What I want to be by next August. When I showed up to Clemson, I was 178 lbs. Now I'm 206, I got up to like 210 in August of last year, and I want to be about 213-214 for next August."

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also said that he plans to work with quarterback coach Garrett Riley to determine what he can improve on from last season.

"And then just working with my quarterback coach and just kind of, what I was saying, figure out, what I was good at, what I was bad at, what I want to improve on and kind of setting those goals and saying alright, my screen routes to the right, just a little eight-yard throw, but you'd think that's the easiest throw ever, but even Joe Burrow misses those sometimes," the Clemson QB added.

Ad

"I'm a pretty loyal person": Cade Klubnik shares why he decided to stay with the Clemson Tigers

The Tigers' starting quarterback will try to finish his last season with the program on a high note. The 2026 NFL draft prospect finished his junior year, completing 308 passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns.

During his appearance on the Pure Athlete show, Klubnik discussed why he remained with Clemson for his college career.

Ad

"I think that anybody who knows me, I feel like you know, first of all, I'm a pretty loyal person, you know, if you're on my side, you know, I'm on your side till the end," Klubnik said. (6:20 onwards)

The Clemson fan-favorite added that he is ready to take another step toward being a better quarterback next season.

"I love this place so much, and it's a place that, you know, I've grown so much as a man and as a player, but I want to take, you know, the leap that I took my sophomore year to my junior year, I want to double that leap and go take another one," Klubnik said.

Ad

"So, stuff that I wasn't even doing a year ago, I'm doing now," he added. "So I want to just go take another leap and go get better again because I know I have to be."

Cade Klubnik will try to help Clemson start their 2025 season strong when they face the LSU Tigers for their first game on August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.