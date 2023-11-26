The Michigan Wolverines emerged victorious in their rivalry game against Ohio State. Veteran journalist Skip Bayless expressed his praise for the Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy.

McCarthy was once again impressive, leading his team to glory and retaining their unbeaten streak this season. The Wolverines' 30-24 win over the Buckeyes meant that it was their third-straight victory in the rivalry series as they head on to face Iowa in the Big Ten championship game and secure a playoff berth.

While both teams played well, Michigan kept its composure after taking an early lead. Despite Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord making a TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. to make it 24-27, a 37-yard field goal by Michigan's James Turner sealed the deal and victory for the Wolverines.

After the much-anticipated rivalry game, Bayless showed his support for the Wolverines and had high praise for their quarterback JJ McCarthy. Bayless tweeted about his prediction of Michigan fighting for the national championship while also saying that JJ McCarthy is a better quarterback than Ohio State's Kyle McCord.

"Congrats, Michigan. What a clock-killing drive for the 30-24 FG. Buckeyes battled but in the end JJ McCarthy is better than Kyle McCord. As soon as Harbaugh got suspended, I predicted Michigan would be inspired to win the national championship. Here they come, like it or not", Bayless wrote.

After bringing an end to Ohio State's 11-0 undefeated streak, the Wolverines emerged as the Big Ten East Division Champions.

They will now be on their way to face the Iowa Hawkeyes for a chance to three-peat the conference title. The rivalry game also marked the final one of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension. He's expected back on the sidelines for the conference championship game in December.

A look at JJ McCarthy's performance against Ohio State

McCarthy had been pretty consistent for the Wolverines this season. Heading into the week 13 contest against Ohio State, he had put up 2,335 passing yards and 18 TD passes. Against the Buckeyes, McCarthy racked up 148 passing yards.

His highlight was an impressive 22-yard TD pass to Roman Wilson between two OSU defenders in the second half.

There was an official ruling of the play after doubts that it may have been picked off by OSU's Denzel Burke. However, the ruling stayed in favor of the play, which resulted in a huge online debate between opposing fans.