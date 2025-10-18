  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Skyler Gill-Howard injury update: Major news on Texas Tech DT as Joey McGuire faces Arizona State in Week 8

Skyler Gill-Howard injury update: Major news on Texas Tech DT as Joey McGuire faces Arizona State in Week 8

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 09:24 GMT
Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard
Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost star defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard to a lower leg injury in the second half of their win against the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 7 action. Ahead of Texas Tech's Week 8 clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 8, Gill-Howard had surgery on his leg and will be out for the rest of the season.

Ad

On Friday, On3 reporter Pete Nakos revealed on X that the Red Raiders were optimistic of getting their star defensive tackle back should the team make a deep run into the college football playoffs in December and January.

"Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard underwent surgery on Thursday in Dallas, sources tell @On3sports. NIU transfer is sidelined for the foreseeable future. Timetable for a return is unclear. Sources have told @On3sports there is some hope for a return for the CFP."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With Skyler Gill-Howard on the field, coach Joey McGuire's team is the top-ranked defense in the Big 12. He has tallied 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception and 13 tackles for the Red Raiders this season.

Skyler Gill-Howard has been a key cog for the Red Raiders

Skyler Gill-Howard joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders via the transfer portal from the Northern Illinois Huskies and immediately became a key cog in coach Joey McGuire's defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Gill-Howard is statistically the fourth-best defensive tackle in the country.

Ad

The Red Raiders have the No. 1 run defense in the FBS (62.5 rushing yards per game) and the No. 6 scoring defense (12.2 points per game) this season.

In an interview with "Red Raider Sports" before the season began, Gill-Howard detailed how he turned around his form and became a leader.

“I went through a lot of troubled times last summer that I won’t get into, but that’s ultimately when I decided to make the change,” Gill-Howard said. “I stepped over as a vocal leader, started doing things the right way. It was the last day of fall camp, and I had put in my notes, literally, like two months before, I was like, I will be the captain of this team.
Ad
“That day I was awarded captain, I didn’t cry for my teammates, but I cried when I got home. It was just something I always worked for. And I sent coach Hammock that text, and I was like, ‘coach, look at the date. There’s something that I manifested.’"

Defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr., who transferred from the Houston Cougars, will replace Skyler Gill-Howard in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' defense for the rest of the season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications