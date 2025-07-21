  • home icon
  "Smart decision to leave the Aggies" - CFB fans roast Mike Elko as 4-star WR/TE George Lamons decommits from Texas A&M

"Smart decision to leave the Aggies" - CFB fans roast Mike Elko as 4-star WR/TE George Lamons decommits from Texas A&M

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California (image credit: IMAGN)

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies lost out on a four-star wide receiver/tight end hybrid recruit. According to a tweet from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on Monday, George Lamons decommitted from them. He pledged to the program in April.

Fans had brutal reactions about it on X.

"Smart decision to leave the Aggies. They won’t be competing for the SEC title anytime soon," one fan tweeted.
"LMAOOOO AND IT BEGINS," a fan wrote.
"Great decision young man. Would hate for you to go to a program that’s averaged 8 wins a season over 20 years and won nothing," one fan said.
"Elmo went out and pressured recruits to commit early to create momentum and slow Sark, but all he did is set the market and allow teams to cherry pick where they desire. Several more decommits to come, just wait. Whoops!" another fan said.
"In other words, he wasn’t “committed”. NIL has made liars out of so many…" a fan commented.
"It always happens like this, a&m recruits great in June July then the decommits start coming, the recruits see the male cheerleaders and that weird shit they do on Fridays before the game and said I'm out," another fan wrote.
Lamons' loss is a tough blow for Aggies coach Mike Elko and Co. They can use all the help they can get, competing in the Southeastern Conference with powerhouse programs like Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, among others.

Can Texas A&M get in the mix for an SEC title in 2025?

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The Texas A&M Aggies finished with an 8-5 record last season, including 5-3 in SEC play, good for ninth in the conference. They managed a bowl game appearance by earning a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans. However, they were narrowly defeated in the December matchup 35-31.

The Aggies also lost one of their star defensive players in Shemar Stewart, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round in April. He is just one of a few stars the Aggies have to replace on defense, along with Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton.

Conner Weigman also transferred to Houston after being benched last season due to injury and performance concerns. Marcel Reed took over and is now preparing for the QB1 role in 2025.

Teas A&M will open its campaign against UTSA on Aug. 30.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
