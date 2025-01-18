"Smart move by Sark": CFB world reacts to Steve Sarkisian's extension with Texas

On Saturday, Steve Sarkisian reportedly agreed to extend his contract as Texas coach. Sarkisian declined interviews with two NFL teams to continue coaching the Longhorns.

After news of Sarkisian's contract extension broke online, fans had mixed reactions. Some suggested that Sarkisian made the right move by sticking with Texas.

"Smart move by Sark. Hard to leave a made bed when it’s in the King’s chambers," one person posted on X.

"Wise move. Texas is one of the best jobs out there," another wrote.

"Solid move by Longhorns, especially after the potential for offers he had for NFL head coaching positions after this season. No sense losing him, given that Texas football is relevant again," a third commented.

However, a section of fans were left unimpressed after Sarkisian's new extension at Texas, with some aiming digs at the coach.

"Ducking the NFL like he ducked Ohio st on the one yard line," a fan tweeted.

"Yeah texas dont wanna win a championship," another wrote.

"Makes sense why everyone jumped in the portal now," tweeted a user.

Sarkisian was hired by Texas in January 2021. He has compiled a 38-17 record with the program across four seasons.

Sarkisian led Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinal this season, where the Longhorns lost 28-14 to Ohio State. The progress that Texas made this season, by reaching the playoffs, appeared to have been a key factor in Sarkisisian's contract extension.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas to let Arch Manning lead the offense in 2025 after Quinn Ewers declares for NFL draft

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian (L) with QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, Quinn Ewers announced his decision to enter the 2025 NFL draft after three seasons at Texas. However, Steve Sarkisian won't look elsewhere to lure a starting quarterback for his team next season.

Per reports, Arch Manning is set to succeed Ewers as Texas' QB1 for the 2025 season. The Manning prodigy already impressed in a few cameos this season, but is expected to take on the mantle of leading the Longhorns offense next season.

