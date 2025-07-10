"Smoked these joints": Deion Sanders fans cant keep eye off from Braves inspired Nike DT '92 Reverse Proto black cleats

Nike gave fans a glimpse of Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf ‘92 Reverse Proto on Wednesday, showcasing a bold fusion of nostalgia and contemporary design. The global apparel and footwear brand had announced the return of the iconic edition from the sneaker line last month.

Ad

Also known as the Nike Air DT Proto 92 “Braves,” the sneaker is inspired by black baseball cleats donned by Sanders during his days with the Atlanta Braves. The limited-edition sneaker, with modern edges, celebrates the dual-sport legacy of Prime Time as a player.

The Reverse Proto flips the original white-heavy Air DT Proto '92 colorway into a darker, bolder aesthetic that resonates with both sneakerheads and sports fans. It also boasts a premium black nubuck and mesh upper, delivering a sleek and stealthy look attractive to fans.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sneaker is set to launch exclusively in Atlanta during the MLB All-Star Week. A total of 500 pairs of it is set to be available for purchase, with each of it individually numbered, making it a coveted piece for collectors. It will be available for sale in Walter’s in Atlanta at $155.

The design of the upcoming release from Deion Sanders' shoe line has generated a lot of reactions from fans after Nike displayed it on social media on Wednesday. Many are thrilled with the appearance of the sneaker and can't wait to get their hand on it when it eventually launches.

Ad

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Instagram comments

Instagram comments

Deion Sanders discloses his formula for long-term program building

While he will be having a sneaker that celebrates his dual-sport legacy as a player launched soon, Deion Sanders is making waves as a coach. Entering his third season at Colorado, he disclosed his formula for building a program on the long term at the Big 12 media days on Wednesday.

Ad

"I started this by saying I love our Commissioner, I love our AD, and they've provided a luxury of growth, of unity and respect,” Sanders said. “So, our long-term plans are to win. Our short-term plans are to win.

“I have a simple formula. It's like 40, 20 grad transfers, transfers and high school kids. So I stick to what we do, what we know that works for us. It may not work for somebody else, but it works for us, and it's been working for us, so I'm pleased with it."

Deion Sanders recorded his first winning season with Colorado in 2024, with a 9-4 record, after starting 4-8 in 2023. His goal is to keep the program winning in the upcoming season, despite losing crucial pieces like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place