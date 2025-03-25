SMU’s Rhett Lashlee joins Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian and Matt Rhule with latest spring game decision

Rhett Lashlee took his SMU Mustangs team to the College Football Playoff last season, denying Alabama a spot in the 12-team postseason tournament. Lashlee is now focusing on this season, and on Tuesday, he made his decision on the program's spring game.

Ad

The spring game was once (and still is) a college football tradition. However, a lot of coaches from top Power Four schools have canceled their games, replacing them with practice sessions that are open to the public.

So, what did Lashlee decide?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Are Rhett Lashlee and SMU holding a spring game?

The SMU Mustangs will not hold a spring game this year. On his decision, Lashlee told On3.com on Tuesday:

Ad

Trending

"From the moment we were told we didn’t have to, we weren’t having one. I just didn’t feel the need to make some big announcement. Spring games are interesting. They’re good for your fans. After that, we don’t get a lot out of it. We never have.

"Even a decade ago, when I was at Auburn, we’d have 50,000 people at our spring game. Aside from our fans, we didn’t get a lot out of it or the TV exposure. When the networks say, 'Hey, you can have a spring game or we can just televise a practice?" – which is what we’re gonna do – then you still get the exposure.

Ad

"But if you’re a coach, injuries. You only get so many practices. That day usually becomes more of a production than a practice, so you lose a practice."

Expand Tweet

Ad

By saying that not having a spring game will allow the team to have another practice session, Lashlee gave a similar reason that Michigan State coach Johnathan Smith gave when he announced the cancelation of his program's spring game last week.

In place of a spring game, the Mustangs are going to hold an open practice session at night in a few weeks' time.

Why did other teams cancel their spring game?

SMU's move is a complete contrast to what the likes of Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle and others said when they canceled their spring games.

Ad

For these coaches, it was to limit tampering and the effect that the game would have on the transfer portal.

Whichever reason one gives for canceling the spring game, this is another aspect that the NIL and the constantly changing environment have caused.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place