  • home icon
  • College Football
  • SMU’s Rhett Lashlee joins Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian and Matt Rhule with latest spring game decision

SMU’s Rhett Lashlee joins Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian and Matt Rhule with latest spring game decision

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Mar 25, 2025 22:07 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Southern Methodist at Penn State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Southern Methodist at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Rhett Lashlee took his SMU Mustangs team to the College Football Playoff last season, denying Alabama a spot in the 12-team postseason tournament. Lashlee is now focusing on this season, and on Tuesday, he made his decision on the program's spring game.

Ad

The spring game was once (and still is) a college football tradition. However, a lot of coaches from top Power Four schools have canceled their games, replacing them with practice sessions that are open to the public.

So, what did Lashlee decide?

Are Rhett Lashlee and SMU holding a spring game?

The SMU Mustangs will not hold a spring game this year. On his decision, Lashlee told On3.com on Tuesday:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"From the moment we were told we didn’t have to, we weren’t having one. I just didn’t feel the need to make some big announcement. Spring games are interesting. They’re good for your fans. After that, we don’t get a lot out of it. We never have.
"Even a decade ago, when I was at Auburn, we’d have 50,000 people at our spring game. Aside from our fans, we didn’t get a lot out of it or the TV exposure. When the networks say, 'Hey, you can have a spring game or we can just televise a practice?" – which is what we’re gonna do – then you still get the exposure.
Ad
"But if you’re a coach, injuries. You only get so many practices. That day usually becomes more of a production than a practice, so you lose a practice."
Ad

By saying that not having a spring game will allow the team to have another practice session, Lashlee gave a similar reason that Michigan State coach Johnathan Smith gave when he announced the cancelation of his program's spring game last week.

In place of a spring game, the Mustangs are going to hold an open practice session at night in a few weeks' time.

Why did other teams cancel their spring game?

SMU's move is a complete contrast to what the likes of Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle and others said when they canceled their spring games.

Ad

For these coaches, it was to limit tampering and the effect that the game would have on the transfer portal.

Whichever reason one gives for canceling the spring game, this is another aspect that the NIL and the constantly changing environment have caused.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी