Fans reacted to the SMU campus, which hosted the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, running out of alcohol in the middle of the game.

The Texas State Bobcats won their first-ever bowl game, beating the Rice Owls 45-21. An extraordinary showing by running back Ismail Mahdi spearheaded the Bobcats' offensive performance, who despite having no touchdowns, recorded 122 rushing yards.

Running back Jahmyl Jeter recorded 36 rushing yards for an effective three touchdowns. Quarterback TJ Finley had 152 passing yards. However, the focus soon shifted to the stadium running out of alcohol and the coaches' headsets 'dying'.

The game was played a Gerald J. Ford Stadium, the home of the SMU Mustangs in Dallas Texas. It was seemingly a logistical disaster, with the beer supply having almost been depleted before the end of the game and coaches' headsets dying halfway through the game.

Some fans blamed the poor conditions on the state of alleged disrepair the SMU stadium is in. One tweeted:

"SMU's stadium is so f**king poor"

Others thought that it had more to do with the SMU not being proper hosts to their fellow Texan schools:

Some Texas State fans could be seen withholding the previous beverages from the rest of those attending the First Responder Bowl:

Some fans mocked the low attendance average of the SMU Mustangs games:

Other fans made in-sight reporting of the "Great beer shortage" at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium:

The lines at Gerald J. Ford Stadium seemed to go on forever:

Some people reported the beers running out before the end of the first quarter:

How old is the stadium of the SMU Mustangs?

What's more surprising, is that the Gerald J. Ford Stadium isn't as old as its lack of proper facilities might point out.

The stadium was built in a year, between 1999 and 2000. The cost of the venue was around $42 million, which adjusted to today's inflation would be around $72 million. That cost is not a big one for a stadium by today's standards. The stadium can hold 32,000 people.

One fact about the stadium is that despite carrying the name of a former US President, it isn't named after one. In this case, Gerald J. Ford is the name of the investment banker who funded the construction of the venue.

In any case, what happened on Tursday at the First Responder Bowl could be more related to a faulty supply chain and event preparation than improper facilities. The specific bowl has been held at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium since 2019.

